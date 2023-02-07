Through his NIL deal, Elon University Defensive Lineman Jon Seaton is partnering with Outback Steakhouse to host a charity event on February 2, 2023, supporting Fighting Pretty— a nonprofit organization empowering women to feel strong and beautiful during and after cancer treatments. The event will invite students and local community members to join Seaton and his teammates in building Strength and Beauty Kits to benefit more than 500 women battling cancer.
Strength & Beauty Kits are customizable care packages tailored to share strength and encouragement with cancer patients. The kits will be donated and delivered to hospitals and clinics around the country, including the Ourisman Breast Center, Latino Network and others. Throughout the event, all attendees and volunteers will enjoy catering from Outback Steakhouse.
Fighting Pretty will also be accepting donations on-site at the event. For each $10 donated, a woman battling cancer will receive a Strength & Beauty Kit.
The event will include a speaking portion from Fighting Pretty founder Kara Frazier, Fighting Pretty director of outreach Corinne Christian, joined by Jon Seaton and his mother, Carole Seaton.
Through its TeamMATES program, Outback Steakhouse provides college athletes the support and resources to give back to the communities and charities they are passionate about; Seaton chose to join teams with Fighting Pretty, which played a pivotal role during his mother’s breast cancer journey.
To learn more about Carole Seaton’s battle with breast cancer, click HERE and visit https://elonfightingpretty.rsvpify.com for additional event information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.