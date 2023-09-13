WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (SEPTEMBER 13, 2023)—The Order of the Long Leaf Pine—North Carolina’s highest honor—has been awarded to Donald (Don) E. Flow of Winston-Salem. Flow received the award as part of Greater Winston-Salem’s annual meeting on Tuesday, September 12 at LJVM Coliseum.
Flow serves as chairman and CEO of Flow Automotive Companies, which operates in ten cities in North Carolina and Virginia and has 51 franchises.
“When we think of those community members who came together when Winston-Salem was at a crossroads and led us forward, Don is central to the efforts that brought about our next chapter as a city of innovation,” Greater Winston-Salem, Inc. President & CEO Mark Owens said. “Those efforts allowed our community to build new opportunities for economic development and small business prosperity. Don and his wife Robbin continue to serve selflessly in so many ways to enhance Winston-Salem culturally and economically.”
Widely known for his community service, Flow serves as chair of the Winston-Salem Open ATP Tournament, chair of the board of directors of the Winston-Salem Alliance, Inc., chair of the Golden Leaf Foundation, chair of the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center board of trustees and a member of the board of Atrium Health, and vice chair of the Piedmont Triad Partnership. In addition, he has served as chair of the board of visitors of the Wake Forest University School of Business, three years as chair of the Wake Forest University board of trustees and chair of the Wake Forest capital campaign.
Flow received the Outstanding Citizen of Winston-Salem Award from the Winston-Salem Foundation, the Alexis de Tocqueville Society Leadership Award from the United Way of Forsyth County and the Northwest North Carolina Boy Scout Outstanding Citizen Award.
He is a 1977 graduate of the University of Virginia, where he received a B.S. degree in commerce and was a varsity athlete. Flow earned his MBA degree from Wake Forest University in 1983 and received a graduate diploma in Christian Studies from Regent College in Vancouver.
An avid tennis player, skier and reader, Flow and his wife, Robbin, live in Winston-Salem. They have three adult children: Heather, Eric, his wife Meghan, and Kristin, her husband, Trey Finch.
About The Order of the Long Leaf Pine Society
Since 1963, North Carolina’s governors have reserved their highest honor, The Order of the Long Leaf Pine award, for persons who have made significant contributions to the state and their communities through their exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments. Persons named to The Order become North Carolina “Ambassadors” with their names and award dates recorded on a Roster maintained by The Order of the Long Leaf Pine Society. For more information, please go to longleafpinesociety.org.
