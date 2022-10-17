WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (October 15, 2022): Hard to Believe – 2022 marks the 13th Season of Operation North State’s NCCARES Christmas Box Project!
The NCCARES Christmas Box Project continues to be a major success, whereby ONS utilizes North Carolina’s People, Places, Products and Pride to provide 1500 NCCARES Christmas Boxes to NC’s shut-in veterans. Note: the demand and need are huge; ONS received requests for 7000 plus Christmas Boxes for shut-in veterans last year. This project is one of the premier holiday care package projects in the country each year.
The 1500 boxes are FREE to all shut-in veterans that call North Carolina home.
The project continues to grow both in supporters assisting with the care packages; and, in the number of requests received from North Carolina’s shut-in veterans asking to receive a Christmas gift. The veterans’ requests often go unfulfilled in that there just aren’t enough veterans support services organizations offering Christmas care packages these days. ONS will partner with eleven veterans support services groups throughout the state in providing these organizations the pallets of goodies we collect through our NCCARES Christmas Box Project to assist them in making up their Christmas care packages to be delivered to shut-in veterans in their respective communities. The eleven partners will deliver 1500 boxes in mid-December. Here is a Facebook link to the project’s Facebook photo album from 2021:
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?set=a.5652820138110985&type=3
ONS IS IN NEED OF ASSISTANCE: For thesecond year in a row, due to COVID and major supply chain issues, several of the project’s long-time corporate sponsors WILL NOT be able to donate their products for the boxes this year. They just don’t have product to provide us at this time. Instead, we will be asking more individuals, schools, churches, clubs, workplaces, etc., to host Collection Box Drives to help secure items for this year’s boxes. The Collection Box Drives are a fun, heart-felt and most rewarding project whereby 8-10 specific items that have been requested by shut-in veterans will be collected. All of these items can be purchased at local retailers.
“To all North Carolinians – this is your box! ONS is requesting for companies, individuals, clubs, schools, churches, etc. to lend a hand. For a lot of our shut-in veterans, this may be the only holiday care gift they will receive. Sadly, too many of the state’s shut-in veterans aren’t on anyone’s radar other than a family member and/or a casework / caregiver. The project identified several hundred WWII veterans over the past two years that weren’t on anyone’s radar. The veterans shared with ONS what an honor it was to receive a Christmas Gift from total strangers – they expressed that “just being remembered” was the Ultimate Christmas Gift” said founder, Terry Snyder.
How you can help! The NCCARES Christmas Box Project is asking all North Carolina companies (large and small) to provide their respective products and/or services for the boxes; next, everyone – especially school teachers / students and fellow veterans can take the lead in writing Christmas cards and messages to go into the boxes. The veterans enjoy receiving messages as much as the snacks / toiletries / goodies. A template to use for your messages is available at Facebook: Operation North State / photo album: 2022 Collection Box Drive. And a Biggie: consider hosting a Collection Box Drive; what a fun and rewarding project! The list of goodies being requested by the shut-in veterans can also be found in the project’s Facebook photo album. Finally, financial donations are always welcomed and much needed. FYI, ONS is an all – volunteer organization from the top – down.
To pledge your support contact Operation North State at mailbox@operationnorthstate.com or 336.764.5967. https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?set=a.3526303507429336&type=3
Note: Thousands of the state’s veterans aren’t only shut-in but, due to COVID and/or doctor’s orders, many of them are in lock-down too. Numerous shut-in veterans live in assisted living facilities throughout the state or in one of the state’s four State Veterans Nursing Homes; the majority of these facilities currently don’t allow visitors to enter their buildings. Some veterans don’t even leave their rooms; others don’t leave their hallways to journey down to their recreation room or to the facility’s main lobby to spend time with fellow veterans or visit with loved-ones or friends. Again, the need to show our shut-in veterans some much-needed love and Christmas Cheer is huge. Lend a hand if you can!
For additional information and/or to show your support, contact Terry Snyder, ONS Founder/Volunteer at mailbox@operationnorthstate.com or call 336.764.5967.
