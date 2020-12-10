December 10, 2020
Dear Supporters and Friends:
As we head into the final days of 2020, and on behalf of our Board of Trustees, I want to update you on several developments at Triad Stage and the outlook for what potentially lies ahead in 2021.
Just as COVID-19 has created numerous challenges for each of us and our families, it has been particularly difficult for organizations such as Triad Stage that depend on live performances, audiences, and face-to-face interaction. I am deeply proud of how our team of professionals and volunteers has adapted to the realities of a global pandemic.
Over the past several months, the Triad Stage Board has worked intensely to understand our options for ensuring a sustainable path forward. In the coming weeks we will share more details for how we plan to address regrouping and the ways we are working to emerge even stronger as a positive creative force in our community. But as we finalize these plans for 2021 and beyond, we must address two critical issues.
First, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to eliminate three positions from our paid professional staff. We made cuts in the spring when the pandemic first hit, and we appreciate the efforts of our staff over the past nine months to develop new ways to deliver relevant, engaging programs. However, as we prepared to enter the new year, it became painfully clear that we had to make additional staffing reductions. We wish each of these talented professionals well and thank them for the important contributions they have made to Triad Stage. For now, our operations will be managed in the capable hands of Katie O’Kelly, Director of Operations and Production. Sarah Hankins will serve as Interim Artistic and Learning Director. Both Katie and Sarah will report directly to the Board.
Second, we are evaluating how to refocus our creative direction now that co-founder and Producing Artistic Director Preston Lane is no longer part of Triad Stage. As many of you already know, Mr. Lane announced his resignation to our Board Nov. 9. His announcement was followed by media reports containing anonymous allegations of misconduct by him a decade ago, and of our investigation that began immediately after the allegations were called to our attention. Mr. Lane has denied these misconduct allegations. We will always be committed to providing a place where everyone feels safe and protected.
I look forward to providing our next update in January and sharing details on our plans to strengthen this wonderful organization and reopen for in-person performances after the COVID-19 situation is safely resolved.
Until that time, to our supporters, to the Piedmont Triad community, and to the arts community at large, thank you again for your continuing support over these 20 years of collaboration.
Sincerely,
Deborah Hayes, Board Chair
Triad Stage Board of Trustees
Deborah Hayes, Chair David Allen, Treasurer Brandon Bensley, Secretary
Linda Sloan, Founding Chair
Jackie Alexander Margaret Arbuckle Donna Baldwin-Bradby Kate Barrett
Lynn Bresko Vanessa Carroll Jewell Cooper Ruth Heyd Leigh Ann Klee
Erica Parker Terri Relos Sarah Saint Cassandra Williams Brook Wingate Lynn Wooten
