Hey Everyone!
Happy almost Pride! With June right around the corner, I wanted to share with you my support of the PULSE Premium Vodka Brand. If you haven’t heard of it, just ask around. George Gerdes the owner of Pulse has been traveling from one end of the state to another holding taste testing in many local ABC Stores. You can do what I did and ask your favorite watering hole to order it and run some drink specials. Pulse would be perfect for the Pride Month of June. Great way to create inclusivity between your organizations and local bars. (Please read below)
George and I met at an event in 2021. He introduced me to the Pulse brand, its history and its future. More important to me was the use of the Pulse name. Pulse will always be synonymous with the tragic events of June 12, 2016. The LGBTQ community mourned the senseless loss of our brothers and sisters who were out enjoying their night. As a gay man, I feel very protective of anything Pulse related so I may have been a little apprehensive about a partnership using the Pulse name.
As George and I met several more times during the year, I became more comfortable with the Pulse Brand and its mission. It’s One Community, One Pulse statement never rang truer for the LGBTQ+ community.
In 2022, Pulse Vodka became the presenting sponsor of the Mr & Miss Pride Winston-Salem Pageant. For the first time in its history, our pageant had a presenting sponsor! The Pride Winston-Salem Pageant presented by Pulse Vodka made its debut on May 22, 2022. George presented the winners with their prize packages of Pulse Vodka and branded merchandise.
Some history of Pride Winston-Salem; we have been in existence since 2013. We are a 501c(3) non-profit led by a passionate team of volunteers. Our 2022 Festival & Parade saw an attendance of 44,000 people making us the 3rd largest Pride Festival in North Carolina.
As 2022 went on, we co-sponsored a Pride Night Dance Party at a local bar featuring Pulse Vodka drinks. George was present at the events and made himself available to answer any questions people had, even the hard one- why is a straight white man selling Vodka using the Pulse name? George isn’t afraid to have that discussion because One Community, One Pulse is always at the heart of what he does.
Pride Winston-Salem and Pulse Vodka have bigger plans for 2023! Pulse is returning as the presenting sponsor of the Pride Winston-Salem Pageant, and this year Pulse will also be the presenting sponsor of the Pride Winston-Salem Pride Parade! I will be attending a meeting with Pulse-George and the One Pulse Foundation at the end of April to present them with Pulse’s donation to the memorial effort. George is doing what he said he was going to by supporting the LGBTQ+ community.
The support doesn’t stop there. Pulse supports our veteran groups, our Filipino Community and has several sports sponsorship – one of those being the Triad Softball League who is 95% LGBTQ+. I am confident that Pulse-George would represent your organization with energy and dedication that he has supported Pride Winston-Salem. I am happy that I can call George a friend and can be there on the journey with him to make Pulse Vodka, the Vodka of choice!
Regards,
Jerry Morin
President
Pride Winston-Salem
