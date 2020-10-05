Historic apology for police role in 1979 Greensboro massacre to be voted on Tuesday; survivors hold news conference Wednesday
City officials in Greensboro, North Carolina, have announced their intention to vote on a “Resolution of Apology by the Greensboro City Council [GCC] for the Events that Have Come to be Known as the ‘November 3, 1979 Massacre’” at their monthly council meeting on Tuesday.
Five protesters were killed and at least 10 people were wounded during the massacre, which occurred during a protest on Nov. 3, 1979. All-white juries acquitted the Ku Klux Klan members and Nazis at two trials, where the defendants claimed self-defense.
The proposed official apology has resulted from years of advocacy by survivors and community members whose lives were shattered by the events of Nov. 3, 1979, its aftermath, and the decades-long unwillingness of the city to acknowledge the complicity of the local police. It also comes 14 years after a 2006 report by the Greensboro Truth and Reconciliation Commission said most panel members agreed that “the single most important element that contributed to the violent outcome of the confrontation was the absence of police.”
The October 6th agenda and links to the resolutions are available online.
A press conference is scheduled for noon Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1210 South Elm Street in Greensboro. The press conference, where COVID-safety guidelines will be followed, is being jointly convened by the Beloved Community Center of Greensboro, which has locally anchored the 40-plus year struggle for truth and justice in this case, and the Pulpit Forum of Greensboro & Vicinity, an association of predominantly African American clergy.
Speakers include the Rev. Nelson Johnson, who was injured during the protest, along with statements from widows and other survivors and supporters such as Rev. Naomi Tutu, daughter of the Archbishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa.
The press conference will be livestreamed via the BCC Facebook page.
