ABOVE - Updated with booking photo of Bernard Boyd
Victim #1 - Carpenter, Adrian Christopher/26/M 1520 Reynolds Forest Dr. W-S, 27107
Victim #2 – May, Jermaine Lamont Jr. /26/M 105 Tall Pines Ct. W-S, 27107
Victim #3 – Manns, Jimmie Lereja /23/F 281-G Village Creek Cr. W-S, 27104
Victim #4 - Davis, Christopher Dejuan /32/M 4096 New Walkertown Rd. Walkertown, 27105
Victim #5 – France, Danette Hazel Mae /26/F 2821-G Tully Sq. W-S, 27106
Victim #6 – Stafford, Lauren Ashley /26/F 4920 Springhouse Farm Rd. Forsyth Co, 27107
Victim #7 – Wagner, Samyah /24/F 1621 Cannon Ave. W-S, 27105
Brief Description of Incident
Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a shooting in the 500 block of N. Cherry St. in front of Club Nova. Upon arrival, officers located Mr. Carpenter, Mr. May and Ms. France outside the business suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. They were transported by Forsyth Co. EMS to a local hospital from treatment of their injuries. While on-scene, officers were advised that an additional three (3) victims, also suffering from gunshot wounds, had been transported in personal vehicles to a local hospital for treatment. All of the victims advised they sustained their injuries while in the 500 blk. of N. Cherry St. None of the victim’s injuries are considered to be life-threatening at this time.
Ms. Wagner advised officers that her vehicle had sustained damage by gunfire, while she was attempting to leave the area, but she was not injured.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a disturbance among patrons of the business led to the gunfire.
The 500 blk. of N. Cherry St. was closed for approximately 4 hours.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston -Salem on Facebook.
*** UPDATE***
On April 7, 2019, the Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a reported shooting at 500 N. Cherry St. at Club Nova. Pursuant to the investigation, a total of 7 victims were identified. Six (6) of the seven (7) total victims had sustained non-life threatening injuries. The remaining victim had sustained property damage to her vehicle while attempting to flee the area. Investigative responsibility for the incident was assumed by the Violent Firearm Investigations Team (VFIT) of the Winston-Salem Police Department.
The investigation evolved based on the collaborative efforts between the Winston-Salem Police Department Violent Firearm Investigations Team and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF). On April 18, 2019, Bernard Boyd (B/M, DOB 2/24/1987) was charged by members of the VFIT with Possession of Firearm by Felon, Discharging a Firearm within the City limits and Possession of Heroin in the State of North Carolina as a result of this incident. Bernard Boyd initially received no bond allowed on the above charges; however, was later released on a $18,000 secured bond for all three (3) charges.
Based on further investigative efforts and partnership between the VFIT and ATF, Bernard Boyd was ultimately federally indicted by a Federal Grand Jury for Possession of Firearm by Felon.
On August 4, 2020, the WSPD SWAT team apprehended Bernard Boyd at his residence at 842 Efird Street in Winston-Salem, NC.
VFIT Detectives and ATF Agents responded to the location and executed a consent search of the residence, which resulted in the following items being seized:
(1) a combination of approximately 44 grams of both powder and crack cocaine;
(2) a small amount of suspected Fentanyl and
(3) .38 special revolver. Bernard Boyd was remanded to federal custody as a result of the federal indictment.
Additional state charges for Trafficking Cocaine, Possession of Firearm by Felon and Possession of Marijuana will be forthcoming.
