GREENSBORO, NC (August 19, 2020) – On Aug. 13, 2020, the Greensboro Police Department terminated the employment of former officer Jaquay D. Williams. Williams’ termination was not related to his comments about the George Floyd incident.
GPD command staff noted they do not have an issue with any of his statements in the George Floyd video and agree with his denouncement of the officers’ actions. Chief Brian James made similar statements in a press conference condemning the actions of the officers involved in the George Floyd incident.
The Greensboro Police Department continues to support the Greensboro community in expressing its right to voice views and opinions.
