HIGH POINT, NC – High Point officers arrested and charged a man who had dozens of firearms and illegal narcotics in his home. Investigators received several complaints about the suspect through Crime Stoppers of High Point.

On February 9, 2023 at about 1 p.m., officers with the Street Crimes Unit, Vice & Narcotics Unit and SWAT Team executed a search warrant in the 1500 block of Glenn Meade Drive.

Detectives seized several weapons and drugs from the home including:

 31 firearms, including rifles, handguns, pistols and shotguns

 Various calibers of ammunition

 More than 4 pounds of mushrooms

 16 pounds of marijuana

 More than 4 pounds of marijuana THC wax

 614 tablets of Percocet/fentanyl

 465 tablets of MDMA (ecstasy)

 More than 5.5 grams of heroin

 Body armor vests

 About $50,000 in cash

Alexander T. Kuzmanoff (W/M, 26 of High Point) is charged with:

 Possession With Intent to Sell or Deliver (PWISD) Schedule I

 PWISD Schedule II

 PWISD Schedule 6

 Trafficking MDMA

 Trafficking Heroin

 Possession of a Stolen Firearm  

 Maintaining a Dwelling for Drug Activity

 Selling Narcotics Within 1,000 Feet of a School Kuzmanoff was taken to the Guilford County Jail in High Point and held on a $500,000 secured bond.

A booking photo is not currently available.

The High Point Police Department remains committed to crime-fighting, community engagement, training, and professional policing. We will continue to collaborate with our community members and crime-fighting partners to promote a higher quality of life. Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.

Case Report Number(s): 2023-04758

Press Release prepared by Victoria Ruvio

