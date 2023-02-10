HIGH POINT, NC – High Point officers arrested and charged a man who had dozens of firearms and illegal narcotics in his home. Investigators received several complaints about the suspect through Crime Stoppers of High Point.
On February 9, 2023 at about 1 p.m., officers with the Street Crimes Unit, Vice & Narcotics Unit and SWAT Team executed a search warrant in the 1500 block of Glenn Meade Drive.
Detectives seized several weapons and drugs from the home including:
31 firearms, including rifles, handguns, pistols and shotguns
Various calibers of ammunition
More than 4 pounds of mushrooms
16 pounds of marijuana
More than 4 pounds of marijuana THC wax
614 tablets of Percocet/fentanyl
465 tablets of MDMA (ecstasy)
More than 5.5 grams of heroin
Body armor vests
About $50,000 in cash
Alexander T. Kuzmanoff (W/M, 26 of High Point) is charged with:
Possession With Intent to Sell or Deliver (PWISD) Schedule I
PWISD Schedule II
PWISD Schedule 6
Trafficking MDMA
Trafficking Heroin
Possession of a Stolen Firearm
Maintaining a Dwelling for Drug Activity
Selling Narcotics Within 1,000 Feet of a School Kuzmanoff was taken to the Guilford County Jail in High Point and held on a $500,000 secured bond.
A booking photo is not currently available.
The High Point Police Department remains committed to crime-fighting, community engagement, training, and professional policing. We will continue to collaborate with our community members and crime-fighting partners to promote a higher quality of life. Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.
Case Report Number(s): 2023-04758
Press Release prepared by Victoria Ruvio
