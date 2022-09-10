DRUG CHARGES AND ARREST
HIGH POINT, NC – On September 6, 2022 at about 11:23 a.m., officers with the High Point Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit followed up on information regarding gang and drug activity at a home in the 200 block of Hobson Street. While officers spoke to an individual on the front porch, they saw someone run out of the back door.
Officers found a small backpack in the area where the individual ran. The backpack contained three firearms with extended magazines, about 20.6 grams of methamphetamine, about 55.9 grams of crack cocaine, about 3.8 grams of heroin, ecstasy tablets and drug paraphernalia. One of the firearms was stolen.
Officers arrested Johnmaine L. Rogers (B/M, 18 of High Point) after a short foot chase. He was arrested and charged with trafficking schedule II, possession with intent to sell or deliver (PWISD) schedule II, PWISD methamphetamine, PWISD heroin, PWISD ecstasy, possession of a stolen firearm and simple possession of marijuana. He also had an outstanding failure to appear.
Officers obtained a search warrant for the home on Hobson Street. They did not find any narcotics or weapons inside.
The High Point Police Department remains committed to crime-fighting, community engagement, training, and professional policing. We will continue to collaborate with our community members and crime-fighting partners to promote a higher quality of life.
Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android. Case Report Number: 2022-25433
Press Release prepared by Victoria Ruvio
