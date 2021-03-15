Officer-involved shooting ruled as a homicide, moves to DA

Those looking for answers in the officer-involved shooting death of Frederick Cox, Jr. are one step closer to finding out what will happen to the person who killed him as the autopsy and investigative reports have been released in the last week. Now, they must wait on the District Attorney.
On Tuesday, March 9, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, housed in the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, released the toxicology and long-awaited autopsy report for Cox. The report, signed by Dr. Nabila Haikal, classifies the manner of death as a homicide and lists the cause of death as multiple gunshot wounds.
The autopsy exam, performed on Nov. 10, 2020, shows that Cox was shot four times: once in the right upper neck, once in the right shoulder, once in the left upper back, and once in the left thigh above the knee, accompanied with a diagram showing entrance and exit wounds.
The report goes on to say that those gunshot wounds “resulted in significant internal injuries including involvement of the left rib cage/lung as well as the upper cervical spine.”
Nationally recognized civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, Allen Rogers, and Jason Keith are representing the family. At a press conference held on Monday, March 15, Crump said that it’s crucial that people “understand just how reckless this officer was shooting” on the afternoon of November 8.
“It seemed to me that he was shooting, and he didn’t care who he hit. As Ms. Vivian explained to us, even when Fred laid dying inside the church, he was still shooting bullets,” he said.
The report doesn’t list the caliber of any bullets recovered or indicate how far away the officer was when shooting at Cox. It does state that “fragments of deformed, jacketed projectile material are recovered” from the neck, shoulder, and thigh wound and that all of the wounds were without evidence of contact of close-range firearm discharge on the skin. It also states that there were two exit wounds and one partial exit of the four gunshots that fatally wounded the young man.
The postmortem examination revealed no contributory natural disease or other non-firearm injury and showed no external evidence of medical intervention. The toxicological analysis report, dated Dec. 8, 2020, states that Cox’s blood showed no evidence of alcohol or drugs.
The investigative report was released by the Medical Examiner’s Officer on Monday afternoon and reads in its entirety:
Eighteen-year-old male was reportedly at a funeral service when a drive by shooting started in front of the church. The decedent was at the back of the church and reportedly brandished a firearm and was running into the back door of the church. The decedent was shot while attempting to enter the church. Details concerning the shooter and the actions that took place prior to the shooting will not be entered into this report. Please refer to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation for details. The decedent was found lying face down inside the doorway in the rear of the church. Paramedics responded and the decedent was pronounced dead at the scene. I responded to the scene and met with officers and agents. The decedent has what appears to be two gunshot wounds. There are several 9mm shell casings located near the entrance. There is a large amount of blood located around the decedent. There is a large amount of cash lying to the left of the decedent. Same was collected as evidence by law enforcement. I contacted The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and was advised to send the decedent in for an autopsy. The decedent was identified by law enforcement at the scene.
The news release posted by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation on Nov. 18, 2020, reads as follows:
On November 8, 2020, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) was requested to assist the High Point Police Department with a shooting at Living Waters Baptist Church in High Point. Information at the time of the request was that unknown occupants from multiple vehicles fired on individuals as they were dispersing from the funeral of Jonas Thompson, who was murdered in Davidson County in late October of 2020. A deputy from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office who was investigating Thompson’s murder, attended the funeral at the request of Thompson’s family, and was in the parking lot of the church when gunfire erupted. The deputy discharged his weapon after coming into contact with Frederick Cox, Jr., who was also attending the funeral. The deputy reported he observed Cox with a handgun at the time he discharged his service weapon and other witnesses observed a handgun near Cox after he was shot. This is an ongoing investigation. No other details are available at this time.
Crump stated Monday that “there was no gunshot residue found” on Cox’s hands by the medical examiner.
At previous press conferences and rallies, Cox’s family and lawyers have maintained that he was unarmed at the time of the shooting and in the process of saving funeral attendees, with one of those attendees going on record and saying that Cox “could not have had a gun if he held the door open for her and her son with one hand and ushered them in with another.”
The autopsy has stalled progress when it comes down to figuring out how to move forward with the officer who shot Cox. The family of Cox and its legal counsel would like to see the officer, whose name has not been officially released, fired from the DCSO, charged and arrested for killing Cox.
“We were told after the last press conference that the reason SBI had not released their report is because we don’t have the autopsy. Well, they don’t have that excuse anymore,” Crump said.
T. Anthony Spearman, state president of the NAACP, said the community should all come together in an effort to seek justice for Fred Cox and his family.
“I’m here because injustice is here. And we will not sit down until justice prevails. I’m blessed to be here in support of this family and in support of Fred, who lost his life at the ripe young age of 18 years old,” Spearman said. “That is a sin before God and a sin before our community. We all need to come forward and do what we need to do on behalf of Fred. May his memory be honored.”
When YES! Weekly spoke with Angie Grube, public information director with the state SBI, for its March 3 publication, the investigation was at a standstill due to the missing document.
“The investigation is close to complete. At this point, we are awaiting the autopsy report before we submit the case file to the DA,” she said.
When contacted on Friday about the investigation’s status due to the autopsy’s release, she said that the case file would go to the District Attorney for review once complete.
“We won’t be releasing a report publicly. Everything will go to the DA,” she said.
Traditionally, SBI records (and the documents attached to them) are part of a criminal investigation record under N.C. General Statue 132-1.4; therefore, they wouldn’t be a matter of public record, except for a few instances and by court order.
On Monday, Grube told YES! Weekly there’s no definite time frame on the investigation wrap-up and pass over to the District Attorney’s office, but it will happen soon.
“That could possibly happen next week,” she said.
The district attorney would then determine if any charges would be filed and what those charges would be based on SBI’s findings, the investigative reports, and the autopsy.
To this, Crump said at Monday’s press conference: “Why not this week?”
Also previously reported, High Point Police Department hasn’t made any arrests nor have any leads on the vehicle occupants who fired on the funeral attendees dispersing from Thompson’s funeral.
Months later, Thompson’s death is still an open homicide investigation, YES! Weekly was told by phone Thursday by an unidentified officer in the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative division.
Thompson’s body was found in the Silver Valley community of Davidson County, near the intersection of S. Highway 109 and CID Road, on Oct. 25, 2020.
Officers with the DCSO responded to a call around 5 p.m. in reference to “a deceased subject being located” by people looking at land for sale. The 18-year-old’s body was located in a small field roughly 100 yards from the road. While the investigation hinted that it was Thompson, it wasn’t confirmed until the body was sent to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
YES! Weekly was initially told, “nothing is allowed to be given out” when asking for a press release or summary report of the case. However, YES! Weekly later obtained a copy thru other means with the above information in regards to the Thompson case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.