GREENSBORO, NC (October 11, 2021) – At approximately 4:44 p.m. Officers with the Greensboro Police Department conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of S. Elm-Eugene Street and E. Vandalia Road. The passenger in the vehicle, armed with a handgun, immediately fled the vehicle on foot. One of the officers pursued the subject on foot. The suspect raised his weapon towards the officer and the officer discharged his weapon striking the suspect. The suspect was transported to a local hospital with injuries not considered to be life threatening.
The Greensboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is conducting a criminal investigation into the incident. The Professional Standards Division is conducting an internal investigation to determine whether Greensboro Police Department policies were followed. As it is departmental policy, the officer involved in this incident will be placed on administrative duty.
Suspect information will be provided pending positive identification. There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
