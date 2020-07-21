OccupyWSNC continues in Bailey Park until demands are met and questions are answered

By day, amplified speeches by Angela Davis on abolishing the prison-industrial complex echo through Bailey Park from Fair Witness Fancy Drinks, on the corner of Fourth and Patterson in Winston-Salem. By night, the smell of sage fills the air as the healing rhythms of a drum calls for reflection of intentions to end the long, hot day of marching and chanting with joy and community.
From 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. every day since July 15, a steady group of protesters led by the Triad Abolition Project and The Unity Coalition, have gathered in Bailey Park demanding answers from Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. and District Attorney Jim O’Neill about the death of John Neville.
In the early morning hours of Dec. 2, 2019, after one day of being detained at the Forsyth County Detention Center, Neville experienced “an unknown medical condition” in his cell; 45 minutes under the supervision of five detention officers and one nurse, Neville sustained “injuries that would eventually cause him to lose his life,” O’Neill said in a press conference on July 8.
The five officers: Lt. Lavette Williams, Cpl. Edward Roussel, Officer Christopher Stamper, Officer Antonio Woodley Jr., Officer Sarah Poole, and nurse, Michelle Heughins, have been arrested and charged with six counts of involuntary manslaughter.
(According to a recent News & Observer article, Poole received a “merit-based raise” almost 40 days after Neville’s death.)
Following the July 8 press conference and over the course of the next day, a total of 20 people demanding justice and transparency would be arrested on charges of “impeding traffic.” In a statement on July 10, Triad Abolition Project stated that the 15 arrests on July 9 were “intentional, organized, and widely-supported.”
“In 2020, we stand in the street in an act of civil disobedience, an act of nonviolent direct action, because our brothers, sisters, and siblings are being murdered, mistreated, abused, and neglected in the county jail here in Winston-Salem and in many places across the country.”
Triad Abolition Project, The Unity Coalition, and others who have joined the cause, plan to continue the occupation until questions are answered, and demands are met. The following demands of TAP and U.C. for those who are still unaware are:
1. Respond to all questions posed by TAP and U.C.
2. Make relevant policy changes in the FCDC around protocol for inmates in medical distress
3. Make relevant policy changes around transparency and accountability in deaths of citizens in the custody of the county (including in FCDC and other guardianship situations)
4. Dismiss all charges against protesters from July 8 and July 9 arrests
The movement gained some momentum on July 17, after the American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina publicly announced its support for the grassroots effort, urging Forsyth officials to answer questions and meet demands.
The ACLU of N.C.’s field operator, Angaza Laughinghouse, wrote in an email that the ACLU of N.C.’s role in the occupation is “amplifying the Triad Abolition Project’s demands for law enforcement transparency and letting our membership base know about the efforts on the ground in Forsyth County. Our role may expand as the organizing strategy develops.”
In a phone call, communications strategist Citlaly Mora said since the ACLU of N.C. doesn’t have organizers in the Triad area, “it’s made it difficult for us to know what is going on.” Mora said the ACLU of N.C.’s involvement began after TAP made them aware of the situation.
“The ACLU has been trying to amplify the demands they are making to see how Sheriff Kimbrough, as well as any other elected officials, will respond, ” Mora said. “We see all of the grassroots organizing in North Carolina, with so many movements going on, essentially calling for the same thing—transparency and defunding police, not only to reallocate those resources but to call for justice. I think the case with Mr. Neville is amplifying that. What is going on in the Forsyth County jail is sort of indicative of the issue we have with transparency, with police brutality, and with how we handle things in the criminal legal system.”
On Day 3 of #OccupyWSNC, the Winston-Salem chapter of the NAACP and Ministers’ Conference held a press conference regarding the death of John Neville at 11 a.m. on July 17. The Ministers’ Conference and NAACP invited Sheriff Kimbrough to speak, as well as state representatives. (YES! Weekly did not receive notification of this press conference, and were not able to attend the first 30 minutes.)
According to a press release, the Ministers’ Conference and NAACP “have long been committed to justice, accountability, and transparency in our Forsyth County justice system.”
The Ministers’ Conference and NAACP both agreed that Sheriff Kimbrough “did the right thing” when he called for an independent analysis from the State Bureau of Investigations surrounding the circumstances of Neville’s death. However, both organizations were “disturbed with the lack of disclosure and communication” from Neville’s death in December 2019 to the press conference held on July 8, which made public the details surrounding his death, including some of Neville’s hauntingly familiar last words:
“I can’t breathe.”
Rep. Evelyn Terry (D-71) spoke at the press conference and said that public policy needs to be reimagined.
“This doesn’t mean defunding the police; quite the contrary, it means thinking beyond policing to maintain order in society,” Terry said. “It means seeing all people through the same lenses. It means a justice system that eradicates public policy that creates poverty. Many laws, as currently written, trap especially the poor into a lifetime of poverty. We can’t ask Mr. Neville now, but there are too many others who can tell their stories that provide data to prove my point.”
According to an Instagram livestream from the press conference by TAP, Sheriff Kimbrough denied the allegations of a “cover-up” involving Neville’s death and claimed he didn’t know the demands or questions from occupiers.
“The Sheriff’s Office is not responsible for the health of the residents in the detention center, that falls on the public health,” Kimbrough said. “I don’t think [protesters] are informed when they hold signs up that aren’t true. There is no blood on Bobby’s hands—God knows that, I know that, and the family knows that, too.”
TAP responded to Kimbrough’s claims that he was unaware of the demands as “curious,” seeing as though several local media outlets (including YES! Weekly) had already published the group’s demands and questions. TAP also stated that occupiers have spent “several hours” making phone calls to the Sheriff’s Office and to the District Attorney’s office regarding the demands, and unanswered questions.
For TAP, the press conference raised yet another question regarding a potential conflict of interest with the SBI’s involvement.
“Law enforcement cannot investigate the bad acts of law enforcement,” stated TAP’s response to the press conference. “It should be made clear that all and any SBI investigations assist law enforcement, and thus remain biased, unethical, and continue the unjust system of the prison-industrial complex, and ultimately mass incarceration.”
Winston-Salem Firefighter Chaplain Rev. Chad Armstrong said the press conference was “heartbreaking for several reasons.”
“What was truly heartbreaking was an elected official who mispronounced the name of Mr. John Elliot Neville,” Armstrong said. “We have elected officials who aren’t necessarily as aware of this case, its impact and the logistics and facts and information surrounding this case,” even though the New York Times and several other local media outlets (including YES! Weekly) have reported on it.
Armstrong said he felt like his questions and the other questions asked that day were mainly deflected by the NAACP, Ministers’ Conference, and the elected officials present. Specifically, Armstrong asked if they had known about S.B. 168 and how it would affect Neville’s case (if it wasn’t vetoed); as well as how the outcome of its passage would have affected Forsyth County. Armstrong also asked how long they had knowledge of the shapeshifting S.B. 168.
“I didn’t really feel like they answered that question,” Armstrong said. “But, I think I got an answer in regards to their deflection.”
Wake Forest University Assistant Professor Brittany Battle, Ph.D., was one of the protesters that was arrested on July 8.
Battle said there was a lot of “misinformation even among the Black leadership that hosted the press conference.” Battle said TAP’s demands have been “centered around transparency,” and policy changes—not the release of the video related to Neville’s death. Battle said to respect the family’s wishes, no one from TAP or #OccupyWSNC had ever demanded the video’s release.
She said that she was also disappointed that NAACP officials didn’t reach out to the protesters that were arrested on July 8. “The NAACP is a very long-standing and well-respected organization in this country that should be standing for the rights of Black and Brown people to protest,” Battle said. “They had spoken with the Sheriff’s Office, and WSPD about arresting protesters who were stepping in the street, but not having any conversation with any of us that were arrested, to find out what actually happened.”
Battle said she was skeptical of bringing her concerns of being arrested to the Winston-Salem’s chapter of the NAACP after their response to the alleged use of excessive force by a Forsyth County deputy working security at Cook’s Flea Market back in June. (Rev. Alvin Carlisle said the organization was “satisfied” with how the depty dealt with that situation.)
Outside the July 17 press conference, five people gathered—two held signs and shouted questions as the sheriff left the building after making his statement. (Arnita Miles was one of those who were vocal while waiting outside the building, and it was through Miles that I had first heard of the press conference.) JoAnn Allen, a former mayoral candidate, also learned of the press conference from Miles.
“The problem is, the corruption is from the inside,” Allen said while standing outside the NAACP’s doors. “That is why it is so tightly knitted, and this is why they didn’t tell the public about this; cause they don’t want the public really knowing what is going on.” Allen criticized the leadership of Winston-Salem’s NAACP and Ministers’ Conference, and proclaimed that, “they do not speak for us.”
“Look how long it has taken for Mr. Neville to even get any justice. Once again, no transparency,” Allen said. “They have these little feel-good meetings, but they go nowhere.”
According to the latest statement from TAP, this past weekend (Days 4-6) protesters and park-goers heard speeches by Armstrong, Battle, Hate Out of Winston’s Miranda Jones, WFU Chaplain Rev. K. Monet and many more from other organizations such as, “TAP, U.C., Housing Justice Now, Vote on Purpose, Black Ops, trauma therapist Elizabeth Doub, Vice President of the National Birth Equity Collaboration Carmen Green, and the Democratic Socialist Association of Winston-Salem.”
No Punching Bag also held its “Ride Against Racism” car parade/protest through downtown and Bailey Park in solidarity with the occupiers. On July 17, the nation lost Rev. C.T. Vivian and Rep. John Lewis, and the occupation recognized the fallen freedom fighters with a vigil on July 18. There were speeches honoring their legacies from Rev. Willard Bass of the Institute for Dismantling Racism, and WFU associate professor Derek Hicks, Ph.D.
Since last week, the occupation has also fostered performances and exhibitions from local artists such as photographer Ashley Johnson, spoken word poet/activist Sara Hines, hip-hop/rap artists from the Steady Hyperactive Collective, painter Bobby Danger, drummer Julian Gordon, as well as dancer Nia Sadler.
“Occupiers and organizers are engaging in intentional community-building through self (care), educational, and recreational activities. We have provided occupiers with lunch and dinner each day, as well as snacks and beverages, sunscreen, hand sanitizer, and PPE. We have made clear that ‘joy is paramount to the movement,’ and are proud that despite the extreme heat and exhaustion of maintaining a multi-day occupation, we are experiencing joy,” stated TAP in its most recent press release. “#OccupyWSNC would not be possible without the support of our amazing community. We owe a great debt to the following businesses: Acadia Foods, Burger Supreme, Coffee Park Airstream, Dye Pretty, Fair Witness, Fools Gold Honey, Krankies, Project Mask, Salem Organic Supply, Single Brothers, Sunshine Beverages, Tate’s, Public House, and The Porch.”
As of July 22, District Attorney O’Neill has not publicly acknowledged the movement and its demands. YES! Weekly has reached out to O’Neill via email and left a voicemail on his office phone but has not received any correspondence as of July 22.
In an email, YES! Weekly asked if Sheriff Kimbrough had a response to the #OccupyWSNC movement, its demands, and what, if any, would be implemented. After the joint press conference on July 17, Christina Howell, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, wrote that Sheriff Kimbrough said:
“I want people to understand that respecting the pain and the loss of Mr. Neville’s family has been a priority. This situation has weighed heavily on me - we are talking about an incident that took one life and will forever impact the lives of many others.”
Howell wrote that the sheriff said there had been “multiple changes in response to the events that occurred.”
“Most notably: We are working with WellPath (our contracted medical services provider) to increase the number of nurses in the Detention Center. Beginning Aug. 1, 50 detention officers (including Special Response Team members) will take special medical training specific for the unique situation of working within the Detention Center. We revised policies, including a clear duty to intervene and language regarding who on-scene assumes responsibility for making decisions regarding medical issues.”
Wanna see?
Stay tuned with YES! Weekly’s live coverage of #OccupyWSNC on Facebook and Instagram. #OccupyWSNC is every day in Bailey Park from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. until demands are met and questions are answered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.