On this International Women's Day, the Novant Health Women’s Business Resource Group took time to move from celebrating one another to doing what they do best, serving their surrounding community. This business resource group, comprised of female team members across Novant Health, come together monthly to provide support for one another as well as for the surrounding Novant Health community. To celebrate International Women's Day and Women’s History Month this group of female business leaders decided to put their charitable hands together this week to support patients with the Novant Health Behavioral Health unit at Forsyth Medical Center with a clothing drive.
“Many times, the patients who arrive at the Novant Health Behavioral Health unit do not plan to be here or they are in crises, and they cannot meet the most basic needs like having clean clothing” said WBRG member and women’s nurse educator Sheila Koone. “This is why our Women’s Business Resource Group decided to step in to meet a need in the community that is actually occurring inside the four walls of one of our leading medical centers.”
This Novant Health women’s business group will also be assisting the surrounding community, through activities such as filling backpacks of food for children in need, throughout 2023.
