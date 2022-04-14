Novant Health partners with Senior Services to support the establishment of an Intergenerational Center for Arts and Wellness
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Novant Health has contributed $750,000 to Senior Services’ Creative Connections Capital Campaign to build a new Intergenerational Center for Arts and Wellness at 2895 Shore fair Drive in Winston-Salem. The new center, which will serve as an expansion of their Elizabeth and Tab Williams Adult Day Care Center, will help meet the daily needs of older adults living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia through interaction, arts and creative focused activities involving all generations.
The goal of the new center is to help older adults live healthy lives with dignity and purpose, while also showing younger people how to embrace aging gracefully. To help with that process, Novant Health will establish a multidisciplinary clinic space and host a monthly healthy living speaker series. The speaker series will feature a wide variety of health experts and topics.
“The new Intergenerational Center for Arts and Wellness will serve as a blueprint for the advancement of health care innovation and collaboration within this community,” said Chad Setliff, senior vice president, Novant Health, and president of Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and greater Winston-Salem market. “Senior Services has a proud and long-standing history of providing care and resources to our aging community. This new center will allow us to think beyond the traditional care model and leverage our community partnerships to support our seniors and caregivers with the services they need in a coordinated, convenient and easily accessible manner.”
“We are thrilled to have Novant Health as one of our collaborators focused on healthcare and wellness,” said T. Lee Covington, president and CEO of Senior Services. “We are excited about the opportunity to continue to strengthen our historical collaboration to ensure that older adults in Forsyth County have access to quality health care and wellness offerings, as well as other services and activities that will help them live their best lives.”
Novant Health’s future multidisciplinary care clinic and healthy living speaker series will provide patients and visitors with convenient access to a wide variety of medical services and health education resources. The new partnership is part of Novant Health’s long-standing commitment to improve access to quality and affordable health care for everyone. For years, Novant Health has been investing in community clinics and innovative wellness initiatives to help ensure that all patients have access to primary, specialty and preventive care services.
Senior Services is a private, nonprofit agency that has been operating in Winston-Salem for almost 60 years, with a mission to help older adults in Forsyth County remain at home as long as possible, living with dignity.
Novant Health’s lead gift of $750,000 triggered an anonymous donation to the Senior Services’ Creative Connections Capital Campaign of the same amount.
###
About Novant Health
Novant Health is an integrated network of hospitals, physician clinics and outpatient facilities that delivers a seamless and convenient healthcare experience to communities in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia. The Novant Health network consists of more than 1,800 physicians and over 35,000 team members who provide care at more than 800 locations, including 15 hospitals and hundreds of outpatient facilities and physician clinics. In 2021, Novant Health was the highest-ranking healthcare system in North Carolina to be included onForbes’ Best Employers for Diversity list. Diversity MBA Magazine ranked Novant Health first in the nation on its 2021 list of “Best Places for Women & Diverse Managers to Work.” In 2021, Novant Health provided more than $1.1 billion in community benefit, including financial assistance and services.
For more information, please visit our website at NovantHealth.org. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.
About Senior Services
Senior Services is a private, nonprofit agency, that has been operating in Winston-Salem for almost 60 years, with a mission to help older adults in Forsyth County remain at home as long as possible, living with dignity. Senior Services currently has eight major programs that respond to the needs of older adults:
- The Elizabeth and Tab Williams Adult Day Center
- Meals-On-Wheels
- Help Line
- Home Care
- Senior Lunch
- Living-at-Home
- Elder Care Choices
- Creative Connections
Anyone wishing to volunteer or donate can call 336-725-0907 or visit seniorservicesinc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.