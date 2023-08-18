Novant Health is seeking regional artist submissions for our internal catalogue used to select art for greater Winston-Salem area facilities. Novant Health is searching for art that is calming, beautiful, uplifting and offers a sense of hope and healing for our patients, visitors and team members.
The submission period is open from Sept. 1 to Sept. 30. Artists must be at least 18 years old. Acceptable subjects include subtle abstract, landscapes, botanicals with an emphasis on native species and scenes of regional landscapes, architecture and historical sites. Novant Health will consider original art mediums that translate to 2D reprints and which have been completed in the last eight years.
Artists with work included in the catalogue will be eligible for compensation when the work is selected to be used in a specific location. Artists must digitally submit their work, but will not be responsible for printing, framing or installation.
The selection process will take place mid-October and artists will be notified of acceptance no later than Dec. 15, 2023.
For the full guidelines and an application, please contact Mark Hampton at nhartportal@gmail.com.
