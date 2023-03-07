WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Expanding on their longstanding alliance, Novant Health and the YMCA of Northwest North Carolina have formed a strategic partnership to encompass the Y’s 17 branch locations across Alexander, Davie, Forsyth, Iredell, Stokes, Wilkes and Yadkin counties. Guided by the local Community Health Needs Assessments, the organizations will expand wellness programming, support youth sports, and establish physical and telehealth clinic locations to create integrated healthcare access for the region.
Partners for a healthy community
“From diabetes prevention to cancer survivorship, Novant Health and the YMCA have always offered complementary services for our communities,” said Chad Setliff, senior vice president and president Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and the greater Winston-Salem market. “Moving forward, we’ll offer a more integrated wellness experience that leverages the best of both organizations to improve health outcomes for patients and members, strengthen wellness offerings, and reduce barriers to care through a combination of digital tools and co-located clinics.”
“Now more than ever, organizations need to truly collaborate and partner together to drive systemic, meaningful change in our communities,” said Darryl Head, president and CEO of the YMCA of Northwest North Carolina. “Our strategic health and wellness partnership with Novant Health is an example of what can happen when two organizations work together to make change happen. Not only does this collaboration highlight our shared community benefit, but it will also expand our combined services, create new and innovative programming, and bring additional healthcare opportunities to East Winston, one of our most vulnerable areas, with a new, in-branch clinic. Together, we will transform the health and wellness of our community.”
Key access points
Underserved and rural communities are a primary focus of the partnership, which seeks to expand health care access points. To better serve the East Winston-Salem community, Novant Health will place an innovative and first-in-region community care clinic inside of the Winston Lake Family YMCA. Once complete, the new 1,500-square-foot clinic will offer primary care services, women’s and children’s services, rehabilitation services, and diabetes and nutrition support. While the new clinic is expected to open in late 2024, Novant Health has already started providing on-site primary care for patients with its new mobile community care cruiser.
Plans are currently underway to develop telehealth portals at some of the Y’s more rural locations. Each portal will be outfitted with the health care industry’s first all-in-one modular device and telehealth platform to offer on-demand and remote medical exams. While using the innovative TytoCare app, patients can connect to a Novant Health clinician who can virtually examine the heart, lungs, skin, ears, throat and abdomen of patients, potentially eliminating a rush to the emergency room or doctor’s office.
Novant Health already has established rehabilitation clinics in the Davie Family YMCA in Mocksville, and in the Robinhood Road Family YMCA in Winston-Salem. These clinics are staffed by physical therapists to help patients regain strength and functionality.
Future plans include the development of programs and services aligned with the individual community health needs assessments. While these discussions are still preliminary, initiatives may include additional clinic or telehealth locations, chronic disease management, and dietitian and weight management services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.