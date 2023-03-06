WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., March 6, 2023 – On March 7 at 7 a.m., all Novant Health facilities will lift flu and RSV-related visitor restrictions that limit visitors under age 13 and were put in place Nov. 15, 2022. All other visitor guidance remains in effect, including mask requirements for all visitors and team members. This decision was made in collaboration with other regional systems, including Atrium Health, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, CaroMont Health, Cone Health and Randolph Health.
Anyone experiencing respiratory virus symptoms is encouraged to help control the spread of the illness by not visiting patients in the hospital. Symptoms include fever, headaches/body aches/pain, cough or sore throat, stuffy or runny nose, chills, fatigue, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.
To reduce the risk of getting the flu, health care systems recommend frequent handwashing with soap or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer; not touching eyes, nose or mouth with the hands; and getting an annual flu shot.
Please visit NovantHealth.org/VisitorRestrictions for more information.
About Novant Health
Novant Health is an integrated network of hospitals, physician clinics and outpatient facilities that delivers a seamless and convenient healthcare experience to communities in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia. The Novant Health network consists of more than 1,800 physicians and over 35,000 team members who provide care at more than 800 locations, including 15 hospitals and hundreds of outpatient facilities and physician clinics. In 2021, Novant Health provided more than $1.1 billion in community benefit, including financial assistance and services.
For more information, please visit our website at NovantHealth.org. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.