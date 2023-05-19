7th and 12th Graders Required to Have Tdap and MCV Vaccines or Risk Exclusion
Greensboro, N.C. – The Guilford County Department of Public Health has scheduled several vaccination clinics for students. State law requires rising 7th graders to have one dose of the Tdap and MCV vaccine, and rising 12th graders are required to have a booster dose of the MCV vaccine. If students do not show proof of the required vaccinations by the 30th day of school, they will risk being excluded from class. Parents and students are encouraged to schedule their vaccinations as soon as possible to prevent disruptions from learning time.
Greensboro and High Point offices are hosting vaccination clinics.
Immunization Clinic Schedule
Greensboro Health Department
4 – 6 p.m.
1100 E. Wendover Avenue
Greensboro, NC 27405
High Point Health Department
4 – 6 p.m.
501 E. Green Drive
High Point, NC 27260
May 22
May 22
May 24
May 24
Appointments are encouraged. Parents and guardians can schedule an appointment by calling 336-641-3245. Students may also receive the proper vaccines by visiting their health care provider.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.