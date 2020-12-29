Greensboro, NC, High Point, NC Winston-Salem, NC – Both the Mega Millions and Powerball games offer North Carolinians a chance to start the New Year by winning a major jackpot of more than $350 million.
The two jackpots offer a combined prize of $739 million, a level that the combined jackpots have not hit in a year and a half.
The first chance comes with Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing where the jackpot stands at a $376 million annuity that is worth $287.4 million in cash. That’s the highest jackpot in six months.
The second chance comes with Wednesday’s Powerball drawing where its jackpot weighs in at a $363 million annuity that is worth $279.2 million cash. That’s the highest the jackpot has been since January.
“We would love to see someone in North Carolina start 2021 with one of these life-changing jackpots,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “That would be a great way to end the year.”
The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.
Both games have delivered some $1 million wins as North Carolinians tried their luck at the dueling jackpots. In the last month, three Mega Millions tickets sold in North Carolina have won a $1 million prize. On Saturday, a lucky ticket sold in Forsyth County won a $1 million prize in the Powerball drawing.
Players can try their luck and buy $2 Powerball or Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location, through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com, or by using the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.
Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million a year for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.
