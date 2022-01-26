North Carolina High School Organ Festival and Competition notches a perfect tenth

This Friday, the 10th annual North Carolina High School Organ Festival and Competition will open at the host school, the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA), 1533 S. Main St. in Winston-Salem, and at Augsburg Lutheran Church, 845 W. Fifth St. in Winston-Salem.
According to Timothy Olsen, the festival director and UNCSA School of Music’s Kenan Professor of Organ, competitors are expected from Massachusetts, New Jersey, Ohio, Virginia, and right here in North Carolina. The guest organists will be able to meet with their fellow organists from around the country, tour the UNCSA organ facilities on campus, listen to UNCSA organ students perform in a studio recital, and participate in workshops, masterclasses, and lessons throughout the weekend.
The competition will take place Saturday, followed by workshops, lectures, and master classes on Sunday. The organ studio recital is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday in Crawford Hall, located on the UNCSA campus. Olsen’s students will perform selected works by Cesar Franck, whose bicentennial will be celebrated this year, and admission is free. Information can be found here: https://www.uncsa.edu/performances/events/20220128-organ-recital.aspx.
Audience members will be required to comply with local health mandates regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The competitors’ performances and Winners Recital will be closed to the public this year as a result.
Prizes for the competition include the Thomas S. Kenan III first prize of $2,000 or one year of in-state tuition at UNCSA; second prize of $1,000 sponsored by the Piedmont NC Chapter of the American Guild of Organists, as well as a $3,000 scholarship to UNCSA upon matriculation; third prize of $500; and the John and Margaret Mueller Hymn Prize of $350. Competition winners will also receive a special gift. “We are grateful to the Leupold Foundation for offering a volume of their new Bach edition to each of the prize winners,” said Olsen.
For more information, the official UNCSA website is https://www.uncsa.edu/.
