North Carolina celebrates 30 years of dance

The NC Dance Festival has announced plans for the celebration of its 30th Anniversary Season.
Each year, the NC Dance Festival, a program coordinated by Greensboro-based Dance Project, brings professional modern and contemporary dance choreography from NC artists to audiences across the state.
“Our 2020 season looked much different than we’d originally planned, but we are pleased with the new ways we’ve been able to support North Carolina dance artists and encourage the creation of new dance work,” said Festival Director Anne Morris. “As we finish out our 30th Anniversary season, we are thrilled to include plans for live performances this fall, as well as opportunities to continue engaging with our programs virtually.”
Typically, the NCDF tours to multiple cities throughout the state, bringing a selection of adjudicated dances from North Carolina choreographers to each site. This year, in addition to the live events planned, the Festival will present virtual programs, a gallery exhibition of photographs, and a podcast.
The season’s activities will kick off on Saturday, Sept. 18, with a live event in which dancers will pass a ‘wave of movement’ from one end of the state to the other.
“This project provides an opportunity to bring dancers and dance students together safely, invite community participants into the experience, and create a moment to feel connected to others after a time of isolation and separation,” explained Morris.
In each city, the public is invited to watch and participate, to feel themselves part of a larger movement. For those wanting to participate in Greensboro, the gathering on the Great Lawn at LeBauer park will begin at 1:30 p.m., and the movement wave is expected to pass through at 2 p.m. The event will be part of the National Dance Day activities presented by Greensboro Downtown Parks.
The highlighted performances of the festival will take place on October 2, 2021, at 7:30 p.m., at the Van Dyke Performance Space. “The 30th season has been all about building on what has come before and showcasing the diverse, unique perspectives of artists who call North Carolina home,” Morris said.
At the top of the show, The Jan Van Dyke Legacy Award, which honors an individual who makes North Carolina a great place to dance, sees a need in the community and works to fill it, generating ideas and laying a foundation that others can build upon, making a difference that will reverberate throughout the community, will be awarded to Duane Cyrus.
The evening will feature: a performance of “Flight Distance 1” by Helen Simoneau of Winston-Salem; a performance of “Re-Forming,” a new work created from the original Jan Van Dyke’s “Five Short Forms.” by the Van Dyke Dance Group; live performances from Stewart/Owen Dance, Aparna Keshaviah and Atiba Rorie.
While live dance has been in tradition for years, NCDF broadened its horizon with three dance films that will be screened: Cara Hagan’s “Cygnus,” an award-winning short dance film, and “Converge,” the film first premiered in Fall 2020, featuring the work of 20 NC dance artists; and a work in progress dance film by Jeehyun Joung (Raleigh), one of the NC Dance Festival’s current Artists in Residence.
The NCDF decided to expand its work throughout the month to keep the celebration, education, and participation going with an exhibit in the CVA Gallery of 30 Portraits for 30 years, a series of portraits by photographer Zoe Litaker, featuring 30 of the many dancers and choreographers who have been instrumental in establishing, defining, and evolving the Festival over the years.
The portraits are displayed in the Center of Visual Arts Gallery (Greensboro Cultural Center) from September 3 - October 31. Also, the Virtual Dance Discovery Club, which will be held on November 4, at 6:30 p.m. “This is the best opportunity to watch, discuss, and delve into dance from the comfort of your home. Charlotte-based choreographer Sarah Council will share some of her recent dance work, and participants will discuss and respond in this Zoom event. No prior dance experience necessary, just a curiosity about dance,” Morris shared.
Celebrations do come to an end, but not conversations. The NCDF will bring back their podcast, “In Process,” which has returned for a second season, including artists, educators, community builders, and funders, focusing on the question, “What does the NC dance community need to Thrive?” “Our conversations this season start with dance and the creative life but spill into all aspects of our community as we connect, revitalize, and dream together,” Morris said.
Following the culmination of the Festival’s 30th season in 2021, the Festival will run a short 31st season from January-July 2022, with smaller-scale events and virtual activities across NC. Further details are to be announced in late Fall 2021.
The NCDF is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts, the NC Arts Council, Lincoln Financial Group, and individual donors and sponsors.
Audience members are required to show proof of vaccination or negative Covid tests prior to entry, and masks are required throughout the performance. Tickets are limited, to provide adequate distance between seats. For more information, and ticket sales, check out NCDF’s website, https://danceproject.org/ncdf/.
