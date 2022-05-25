Noor Ghazi and Mosul: Mother of Two Springs 

The poster for Mosul: Mother of Two Springs, the documentary produced, co-written, and co-directed by international scholar and peace activist Noor Ghazi, features the subtitle “The story of Nineveh’s dark age, narrated by the ones who lived it.”
Ghazi, a professor who lectures in Arabic at UNC-Greensboro and is a research scholar for UNC-Chapel Hill’s Conflict Management Initiative and visiting lecturer at the University of Mosul, recently told YES! Weekly why the central image of that poster is a headless statue of a winged bull, standing above a burning battle-ravaged city.
The statue represents a Lamassu, a celestial being in the religion of ancient Mesopotamia, often portrayed as a winged bull with a human head. In Nineveh, which in 600 BC was the largest city in the world, such monumental figures guarded the city’s walls, temples, and palaces.
The ancient ruins of Nineveh are across the Tigris River from the modern-day major city of Mosul, whose own devastation is of a far more recent vintage.
“Mosul is the center of the ancient Iraqi province of Nineveh, and has long been described as a melting pot of different religions and ethnic groups,” said Ghazi via email. “They lived together peacefully for thousands of years. Mosul housed many great civilizations, including the Assyrians, whose symbol of the winged bull stood at one of the many gates along Nineveh’s city walls, as a protective spirit and a symbol of the power of the Assyrian King. Thus, it’s considered the face of the city.”
In 2014, ISIS militants seized Mosul and its museum, which contained the second largest collection of antiques in Iraq, and defaced or decapitated the Lamassu monuments with jackhammers.
“They targeted many archaeological sites and destroyed the majority of the ancient ruins. Thus, our documentary sheds light on how ISIS dealt with Christians and Yazidi people, and the genocide they committed against the peaceful Yazidi. And from there, with how social life changed under ISIS.”
The Yazidi are an ethnic and religious minority now living primarily in the Iraqi provinces of Nineveh and Duhok. During the genocide conducted by ISIS in 2014, 5,000 Yazidi civilians were killed and thousands of Yazidi women and girls were forced into sexual slavery.
Ghazi said she and Naire Emad Bahjat, the film’s editor and other director, had lengthy discussions about the title of their film.
“We agreed the name of ISIS shouldn’t appear on the poster, as we didn’t want to give them this publicity. Instead, we thought of the city because those are the stories of its people. Since Mosul is known as The Mother of Two Springs, we thought this might be more suitable to have as a title, to give publicity to the peaceful city instead of the invaders.”
When asked how she met Bahjat and co-writers Marwan Yaseen and Dr. Hijran al-Salihi, Ghazi explained a mutual friend online introduced her to them during Iraq’s October Revolution of 2019 when the country’s central government blocked all social media.
“Many of us were posting heavily on what was happening on the ground after the internet blockage. I was already working on a project with a team in Iraq, but in 2020, we weren’t doing as much work as I expected, especially with the editing process. So, I reached out to Naire and asked her to work with me on directing the movie, as she has a background in directing and editing.”
Ghazi said the idea for the film was one she had been developing for some time before she met the camera crew while in Iraq on a peacemaking project. “I was invited for an interview on Iraq national TV, in which we talked about the liberation of Mosul. The cameraman was from the city and was interested in working with me after I shared the idea.”
Ghazi had previously met her line producer while visiting Iraq on an earlier peace mission in 2018. “The conference I attended was regarding conflict mapping in Iraq and many professors from different universities in Iraq were invited, including Dr. Hijran Ahmed from Mosul University, who was also interviewed in the documentary. Since he has connections in Mosul, I reached out to him after I returned to the USA to conduct more interviews.”
The premiere of Mosul: Mother of Two Springs was hosted by the UNC Center for Middle East and Islamic Studies and the North Carolina Consortium for Middle East Studies at Chapel Hill’s Nelson Mandela Auditorium last month, and was also shown at UNCG.
“The main plan for the documentary was education firsthand. For next semester, the documentary will tour other universities to reach more audiences, especially students who need to be educated on those international topics.”
This summer, Mosul: Mother of Two Springs will have its Iraq premiere at the Grand University Theater in Mosul University.
“I feel like this is the reward. The true victory for the people of Mosul who suffered under ISIS,” said Ghazi. “A few years ago, the theater was severely damaged by ISIS and turned into a pile of rubble and ashes. Today, it is back to life to show ISIS atrocity. The theater is the biggest hall in Iraq’s Nineveh governorate, with about 1,500 seats. There’s no better way for a place to tell a story.”
