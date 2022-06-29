Nonprofit dreams of creating homes for others

Every night in Greensboro, hundreds of homeless individuals have little to no knowledge of where they will sleep for the night. For homeless activist Shatiera Holman and her partner, Antione Johnson, also known as Prophet of the Streets, the actions of local organizations were insufficient in solving a long-standing problem.
“I had previously worked at a promotion company where my sister and I worked side-by-side promoting non-violence work for a nonprofit called Stop the Violence in Warsaw, North Carolina,” Johnson said. “While organizing countless fundraisers and talent showcases, we were fortunate enough to have collected a large amount of extra clothing and extra food that I later passed out to those in need. My husband, who I was dating at the time, encouraged me to pursue something further to end the ongoing homeless cycle in our town.”
After leaving Warsaw and moving to Greensboro, where she has been residing for the last two decades, Holman had the idea of starting a foundation to help eliminate the number of individuals without housing on the street. She began to question how to find a long-term solution by outlining her goals of opening a tiny home community.
“We started our foundation four years ago and specifically focused on temporary relief for those in need, whether that was supplying meals, transportation, or clothing for the variation of seasons,” Holman said. “While many may not know, back in the day, I did some modeling work and was referred to as “Miss Leggs” which fit perfectly for our vision of helping the homeless slowly get back on their feet “one legg at a time.”
To effectively achieve their aim of opening a tiny home community, the couple focused on getting the proper credentials and went on to receive their 501(c)(3) in 2021 to establish One Legg at a Time as a nonprofit organization. After registering with the North Carolina Secretary of State, it was time to push the limits of a more permanent objective.
“I am disappointed in the work I have seen regarding the homeless. I am disappointed in the work I have seen for a lot of local issues. I was raised in Greensboro and have been exposed to these situations for decades. Why have we not figured out a system to help keep people off the streets and embrace them with the hope that they can reenter society successfully? That is why the tiny home project is so important to us,” Johnson shared.
Johnson had previously volunteered at the Gate City Coalition, which was established in 2018 in response to increased gun violence in the city. With the time Johnson spent immersed in his community, his understanding and drive desired further change, and the first step he needed was community knowledge.
With the project idea spreading across the city of Greensboro, volunteers have reached out to the couple to contribute to their cause. “We are so thankful to have volunteers willing to provide haircuts, clothing, cleaning, and actively helping those in need of a job prepare resumes, interviews, and even help them enroll in school,” Johnson said.
Although the tiny home project construction has yet to occur, the couple is hopeful that a $120,000 budget will fulfill their needs to create the community they envision, while estimating almost two years for a grand opening. A few locations have been scouted — one being a previous adult alcohol rehab center, however, nothing has been finalized as of yet-. The foundation is determined to establish tiny homes in Greensboro with hopes of expansion across the nation, if successful.
One Legg at a Time has increased its attempt to raise funds through grant applications and ongoing fundraisers sponsored by local businesses that donated products to be auctioned off. One of the companies, David Oreck Candle Company, donated boxes of candles, including six different scents, to be sold. Proceeds from all the profits made will go directly to the project; an important concept the organization yearns for other nonprofits to follow.
“We understand this community is going to take time, work, and money, but it’s a challenge we are willing to take. Seeing people come in and have their own space gives off a feeling of safety and hope. To know that one day a sense of security is possible for the homeless is all we could ask for,” Holman shared. “I have done everything I ever wanted to do in this life, with a beautiful family to share it with and a blessed house I can rest easy in at night, but none of it feels right until everyone can go to bed with that same sense of home.”
