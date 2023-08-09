On August 2, District Judge Loretta Biggs denied two defense motions in the lawsuit against Matthew Hamilton, the first Greensboro police officer to be indicted for killing a suspect while on duty.
The civil suit is a separate proceeding from Hamilton’s criminal trial for manslaughter, which has not yet been scheduled.
One of the motions denied by Judge Biggs was to stay the civil suit until the criminal trial is completed. The other argued that “qualified immunity” and “public official immunity” shielded Hamilton from liability. Biggs denied both the delay and the immunity claims.
Qualified immunity protects officials from lawsuits unless the official violated clearly-established statutory or constitutional rights. Public official immunity bars claims against public officials for actions taken within the scope of their duties unless those actions were malicious or corrupt.
Judge Biggs was not swayed by the arguments from defense attorney Amiel Rossabi.
While both Hamilton and the City of Greensboro are named as defendants in the lawsuit, Rossabi is only representing the former officer. The City of Greensboro is represented by Sonny Haynes of Womble Bond Dickinson LLP and GPD attorney Polly Sizemore.
However, public records show the city is paying Rossabi’s fees. According to City Attorney Chuck Watts, this is because a resolution introduced in 1980 by then-mayor Jim Melvin (and approved by that year’s city council) established “the policy of the City of Greensboro to provide for the defense of its officers and employees against civil claims and judgments.”
The resolution provides for the defense of “past officers” as well as present ones, in any suit over actions performed in the line of duty. This means that, even if the court dismisses the claims against the city while upholding the ones against its fired and indicted officer, the city would still have to pay for any settlement.
While media reported that Rossabi “filed to dismiss” the suit, the actual filing is a motion for judgment on the pleadings.
Judgment on the pleadings is a motion asking the court to decide the case based on written statements already submitted, without proceeding to trial. “Judgment on the Pleadings: An Underutilized and Potentially Devastating Tool in the Litigator’s Pre-Trial Arsenal,” a May 15, 2020 JD Supra article by Matthew Kreiser, states that such a motion “can be used to attack the sufficiency of an opponent’s pleadings and the viability of their underlying claims prior to trial,” and calls this strategy “potentially devastating if properly employed.”
The litigation slightly predates Hamilton’s indictment by Guilford County District Attorney Avery Crump and his firing by Acting Greensboro Police Chief Teresa Biffle, both of which occurred on June 6, 2022, hours after plaintiff attorneys Graham Holt of Greensboro and Flint Taylor and Ben Elson of the People’s Law Office of Chicago held a press conference announcing a wrongful death lawsuit over Hamilton’s November 2021 killing of 29-year-old Joseph Lopez Jr.
Lopez was killed after Hamilton and other officers responded to a report someone was trying to enter a residence on Cloverdale Drive. When the officers arrived, Lopez was inside a garage outside the residence.
As recorded on bodycam video, Hamilton, who was a K-9 handler, approached the garage with his dog, opened the door, and instructed Lopez to “make yourself known.”
Lopez replied, “Yes, I’m here.”
“Come on out with your hands up,” responded Hamilton, “or I’ll send my dog in there and he’ll bite you.”
Lopez responded that he would come out when it was “safe” to do so.
“Come on out,” ordered Hamilton. Thirty seconds later, he released the dog into the shed.
“I’m coming, I’m coming,” shouted Lopez while attacked by the dog. Six seconds later, Hamilton entered the shed and fired a single round, which struck the unarmed Lopez in the face and killed him. “Oh shit, oh fuck,” shouted Hamilton.
Rossabi later asserted that Lopez was holding “a dark object” before Hamilton fired. This cannot be determined on the blurry dimly-lit video and no corresponding object was reported recovered from the scene.
The litigation filed on behalf of the Lopez Estate asserts excessive force and wrongful death claims against Hamilton and a Monell Claim against the city. A Monell Claim is for monetary recovery against a local municipality in which officials have acted unconstitutionally pursuant to local law, custom, or policy.
“Officer Hamilton shot Lopez immediately after ordering a police dog to attack him,” wrote Judge Biggs in her August 2 order denying the motion for judgement on the pleadings. “Even if Officer Hamilton had initially felt threatened by a man hiding in the back of a garage and refusing to come out, there was no reason to think that Lopez still posed a threat to officers while being attacked by a police dog.”
This is not a ruling on the case, but instead, a statement that Defense did not demonstrate grounds for a pre-trial decision.
In her denial of the motion to stay the civil trial until after resolution of the criminal one, Biggs wrote that she “is very concerned that any stay imposed in this case that depends on the criminal case reaching some resolution will cause a substantial delay,” as “it has already been over a year since Officer Hamilton was indicted” and the criminal trial has not yet begun. She also cited plaintiff attorneys’ claim that “it could be years before it does.”
“Without some sign that the criminal proceeding is likely to conclude within a reasonable amount of time,” wrote Biggs, “this Court will not enter a stay that depends on developments in that case.”
Ian McDowell is the author of two published novels, numerous anthologized short stories, and a whole lot of nonfiction and journalism, some of which he’s proud of and none of which he’s ashamed of.
