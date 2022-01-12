No drivers at the wheel for some high schools in GCS

On Friday evening, Guilford County Schools announced that some of its yellow buses would come to a stop — at least temporarily.
The bus driver shortage, worsened by rising COVID-19 cases in the Triad, has led to GCS suspending school bus transportation to eight high schools beginning Monday, January 10, 2022. On top of vacancies that the district is working to fill, they have an additional 76 drivers out that tested positive for COVID-19. The total numbers combined account for approximately one-third of the district’s school bus drivers.
“We saw, first hand, this morning how raising COVID-19 cases in our community along with a nationwide bus driver shortage can affect getting students to school in a timely and efficient manner. After proactively announcing school delays on Thursday evening and seeing that this problem was getting worse, Guilford County Schools immediately contacted Commissioner Skip Alston who convened our transportation partners in Greensboro and High Point,” announced Superintendent Sharon Contreras. “Due to expected increased bus driver absences, next week we, unfortunately, have to announce that Guilford County Schools students who attend a high school in the city of High Point or the city of Greensboro will not have access to a yellow school bus for at least the next two weeks.”
Those schools include High Point’s T. Wingate Andrews, High Point Central, and Kearns Academy. Greensboro high schools included James B. Dudley, Grimsley, Walter H. Page, Ben L. Smith, and The Academy at Smith. Magnet students, who attend Kearns Academy and The Academy at Smith, who live outside the city limits of High Point and Greensboro are not impacted by the change.
In the initial announcement, Middle College at GTCC-High Point, Middle College at GTCC-Greensboro, The Middle College at NC A&T, Middle College at UNCG, The Early College at Guilford, Stem Early at NC A&T, Weaver Academy, and the Middle College at Bennett were also included but were removed in the weekend planning process.
As a solution to its problem, GCS has developed a partnership with the cities of High Point and Greensboro that allows high school students to ride the city’s buses for free by showing their student identification badges, also called “One Cards.”
“As of this weekend, we don’t have enough bus drivers to continue serving all students, so we had to make some really difficult choices,” said Chief Operations Office Michelle Reed, in a media release sent by the district on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. “We are grateful to our partners in the City of Greensboro and the City of High Point for stepping up and filling the gap for us by providing free rides for GCS high school students who live within their boundaries.”
The change does not affect elementary or middle school students, high school students whose schools are located outside of city boundaries, high school students with disabilities who receive special transportation, or magnet school students, the release stated.
Contreras asks that parents and guardians that can bring their students to school do just that. For those that are not able, public transit is the next best thing to keep schools going. In August 2021, the state Senate passed a bill to address problems of this magnitude. In part of Senate Bill 654, remote learning for public school districts due to COVID-19 emergencies is allowed but under specific circumstances.
Districts have the authority to make day-to-day decisions for the 2021-2022 school year about shifting individual schools or classrooms to remote learning due to “COVID-19 exposures that result in insufficient schools personnel or required student quarantines.” Those decisions would then have to be reported to the state’s Department of Public Instruction within 72 hours of the shift and classes would have to return to in-person as soon the quarantines are over or enough staff is available.
The newly passed bill does not allow for remote learning because of an uptick in cases.
“This will allow us to keep schools open by providing transportation, or continuing to provide the yellow buses, to our elementary and middle schools and the high schools in the county areas where there is no public transportation,” she said. “There are millions of students all over the nation that use public transit to school every day.”
Kim Sowell, assistant city manager for the City of Greensboro, said that she is excited and proud to partner with GCS to help assist with getting students to school.
“We provide security at our depot, the transportation hub where the transfers happen, so if there are any concerns or questions that students may have, security personnel will be able to assist them,” she said. “We have a very safe transit system. There are very few incidents, concerns, or any types of interactions that require intervention.”
Kyle Ferguson, with the City of High Point, said that they too are working diligently to ensure that students are looked after on the way to school.
“We also have a very safe transit system. Our police department will be engaged in making sure that this new transportation option is safe,” he said. “We encourage parents to make themselves, and their children, aware of the routes and apps.”
Guilford County Commissioner Skip Alston said that he is proud to see the county working together, especially on short notice, to come up with a temporary solution.
“This shows how we can come together to work this problem, as one Guilford County,” he said. “I’m so proud of the leadership and how we came together to solve this problem. It’s not just the school board’s problem. It’s a temporary solution until we can get to a better solution. The kids belong to all of us.”
A temporary problem that may not have a solution in sight.
Contreras said that like most districts they are utilizing the same strategies as others to hire and retain bus drivers including providing incentives of up to $1,000 a month for good attendance and a $15 an hour minimum wage. However, it is still difficult to find individuals with a CDL license. An issue, she says, is nationwide.
“I know that the Department of Labor at the national level and the Department of Transportation are working to relax some of the requirements for CDLs but it is very difficult to get those drivers,” she explained. “That’s what’s also causing some of the supply chain issues in the nation. Truck driver shortages, etc. We are going to be at this for a while, I think, in this country as we try to recover from this pandemic.”
While this busing issue was initially expected to last two weeks, Contreras said that it could be extended.
“If we need to continue to use public transportation, we’ll continue to use public transportation as long as there’s a bus driver shortage. We’re hoping that by that time the Omicron variant or that surge will have peaked and that most of our bus drivers will have returned at that point,” she said. “The City of High Point and the City of Greensboro have been very generous and are allowing our students to utilize public transportation for as long as they need to.”
GCS Transportation Changes
Frequently Asked Questions
— The following questions were listed on the Guilford County Schools Transportation Department’s website
— The list of eight affected schools
is provided below:
Students who live in the City of High Point and attend:
• Andrews High School*
• High Point Central *
• Kearns Academy*
Students who live in the City of Greensboro and attend:
• Dudley High School*
• Grimsley High School *
• Page High School*
• Smith High School*
• The Academy at Smith*
*Magnet School students who live outside the city are not impacted and will continue to receive GCS yellow bus transportation
Q. I live in the county (outside of the city), but attend one of the magnet programs within one of the city high schools listed above. Will I receive GCS yellow bus transportation?
A. Yes, magnet school students who live outside the city are not impacted and will continue to receive GCS yellow bus transportation.
Q. How long will this go on?
A. We will restore school bus transportation service to all schools as quickly as possible. However, the course of the pandemic and its impact on our community remain difficult to predict.
Q. My child has never ridden public transportation before. Where can I get more information about public transportation bus stops, routes, and times?
A. For Greensboro routes: It is easy to find your route by using Google Maps which has a direct connection to GTA. Download Google Maps for Android or Google Maps for Apple. Click here for more information about Greensboro routes. GTA has also put together a helpful website for our students and families.
For High Point routes: Routes can be found using Google Maps or use the HPT Moovit app.
Q. My child is in high school and attends one of the schools on the list. She has a disability and an IEP (individual education plan). Does she still get transportation?
A. It depends on whether your child’s IEP or 504 plan specifies special transportation. Generally, students with disabilities who receive services in self-contained classes or who are served in one of our four public separate schools receive transportation as part of their IEP.
If your child has this IEP service, but you have not received a call, parents/guardians can call the EC office at 336-370-2323.
Q. My child attends one of the affected schools on the list and lost her student ID badge/One Card. How can she get a new one so she can access public transportation instead?
A. Please bring your child to school on Monday and have your child stop in the front office to find out how to get a new student ID badge (One Card).
Q. I ride the elementary/magnet shuttle to a magnet hub. Will my GCS school bus still come on Monday?
A. Yes. Magnet shuttle transportation is not affected.
Q. How can I find my route for a city (public) bus?
A. You can find your route by using Google Maps which includes information about both GTA and HPT in its transit directions. Download Google Maps for Android or Google Maps for Apple.
Q. What do I do when the city bus arrives? Is it free?
A. Public transportation is free for students using your OneCard! Please show your OneCard to the driver.
Q. Will my child be safe?
A. Both Greensboro and High Point transit systems are very safe. Each bus is equipped with a camera. Depots are monitored and will have security and staff onsite to assist students. Bus drivers are trained on safety protocols.
Q. Are masks required on city buses like they are on GCS buses?
A. Yes. Masks are required while riding buses provided by City of Greensboro, Guilford County Schools, and City of High Point.
Q. How do I know if my child’s bus is running late?
A. GCS uses the Here Comes the Bus app. Click here for additional information.
Both cities use an app called “TransLoc” to track bus status.
Q. Are all schools operating on a normal schedule?
A. Yes, at this time. However, additional staff shortages may result in the need for changes to the bell schedule.
Q. How early can my student be dropped off at school?
A. Students should not arrive earlier than 15 to 20 minutes prior to the school bell time. Please check with your school to determine how early the school will open to serve breakfast.
Q. Is my child going to be penalized for being late to school?
A. We encourage students who are taking public transportation to plug in their school starting time on Google Maps to ensure they arrive on time. School will operate on a normal schedule.
Q. When are students going to be able to use GCS (yellow) school buses again?
A. We anticipate that the need to use public transportation (city buses) for some high schools will run through at least the month of January, perhaps longer. We are hopeful that the surge in positive COVID-19 cases will begin to decrease in the coming weeks and that we will be able to return to our normal transportation.
Q. We live in High Point, but my high school student goes to school in Greensboro. What public transit should he take?
A. Students who live in Greensboro and attend school in High Point or who live in High Point and attend school in Greensboro will still receive magnet transportation. The same applies for students living in other towns and unincorporated portions of Guilford County such as Summerfield, Jamestown, Pleasant Garden, etc.
Q. Will students be counted absent if parents don’t want them to ride public transit and they cannot get to school another way?
A. Yes. We are doing everything we can to keep our classrooms and schools open for in-person learning because we know schools are the best place for students to be. Please make every effort to ensure your child attends school.
Q. Is remote learning an option if I don’t want my student to ride public transit?
A. No. GCS does not offer remote learning when classrooms and schools are open for in-person learning because it requires additional staffing. As there is also a teacher shortage, adding a remote option is not possible at this time.
Q. How will student misbehavior be handled on public transportation?
A. The GCS Code of Conduct applies to GCS students using public transportation for educational purposes. Students violating the Code of Conduct will experience disciplinary consequences which could result in loss of bus riding privileges. See page 162 of the GCS Student Handbook for more information.
Q. Why did GCS choose to change transportation options instead of holding school remotely?
A. North Carolina state law limits districts to five days of remote learning for 2021-22. GCS has already held two remote days prior to the Thanksgiving break. Additional remote days may be needed for inclement weather this winter, and with the anticipated duration of isolations and quarantines due to COVID-19, a limited number of remote days would not have been enough to sustain full transportation services. Additionally, after two very difficult years of disrupted learning, we know that students do best when they are in school in person. Learning loss and social and emotional concerns rose dramatically during remote learning. We will continue to do everything we can to prioritize in-person instruction for students in Guilford County.
Q. I am a community member with a CDL with passenger endorsement. How can I help?
A. Applications to become a GCS bus driver are available on our website. Click here to view available vacancies and apply online.
Q. I am a GCS staff member with a CDL with passenger endorsement. How can I help?
A. GCS is currently exploring options for covering some bus trips with staff in other roles. We have pulled a list of qualified staff members with CDLs, and we will be reaching out directly to them to provide more information. If you have a CDL with a passenger endorsement and are willing to help, please alert your supervisor or Human Resources.
