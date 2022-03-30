NIH All of Us program seeks participants for biomedical database

“A more diverse health database is crucial to better serving our community,” said Josh Perez, a tour manager for the National Institutes of Health’s All of Us research program, to YES! Weekly on Monday.
“It allows our medical teams to come together and create medicine that caters to the individual needs instead of a blanket treatment for the masses. This actually allows them to more finely tune what’s going to help the individual.”
The NIH All of Us Research Program seeks to collect and study health and wellness data from over a million residents of the United States. The program’s Journey mobile exhibit is traveling the nation in an attempt to engage communities historically underrepresented in medical research. The goal is to advance precision medicine by building the most diverse health databases of its kind.
That is why the NIH’s All of Us Journey mobile exhibit will be in Greensboro at Moses H. Cone Hospital today, March 30, and then at the Windsor Recreation Center through Friday, April 1.
When the unprecedented program began in 2018, it was expected to continue uninterrupted through 2028 but was put on hold in 2020 due to the dangers of COVID. It has now resumed, and Perez described the program’s mission as more important than ever in the wake of the pandemic.
“With situations that occur as suddenly as Covid did, it’s difficult to say what we’ll be facing in the future, but with that being said, the medical community having access to a wider range of DNA samples to run tests with is something that will provide us with a better chance of being able to protect ourselves from whatever may come in the future.”
Perez described the mobile exhibit as consisting of a 28-foot trailer housing a variety of activity stations designed to educate people on the importance of a more diverse health database. The exhibit highlights hands-on activities, including a digital gaming hub and an augmented reality experience, designed to teach participants more about the program.
“People can actually walk through and experience the All of Us journey and learn about the importance of precision medicine, and also the steps they can take to participate. So, it’s kind of a one-stop-shop.”
The interactive stations are designed to help visitors of all ages learn about precision medicine research, but only adults ages 18 and over may register for the national program.
Perez explained that the program staff is fully vaccinated and that both staff and attendees are required to wear masks, maintain social distancing, sanitize their hands, undergo temperature screenings, and complete digital tracing forms. All surfaces are cleaned and sanitized before, during, and after the event.
Since 2018, more than 320,000 people have enrolled. Of those participants, more than 80 percent reside in communities that have been historically underrepresented in biomedical research. Fifty percent of the participants belong to racial and ethnic minority groups. Researchers will use the data acquired from their participation to learn how biology, lifestyle, and environment affect health, with the ultimate goal of discovering or inventing more tailored ways to treat and prevent disease.
In its journey across the Piedmont Triad, the tour will be assisted by local partners, including the Area Health Education Center (AHEC) and the National Alliance for Hispanic Health (NAHH).
Along with adding diversity to the nation’s health database, the program is designed to discover more about how we are impacted by both our physical and psychological environment impact.
“So many factors can have so many different effects,” said Perez, “not just physically but psychologically, and of course, the latter then becomes physical. A pretty common example. The different effects upon someone in the city, who works maybe in construction, whereas someone in a more rural environment might not be exposed to the same noise on a daily basis. The construction guy might be exposed to loud machinery, traffic, sirens, and all the sound of people walking by, that the person in the rural area might not be exposed to.”
One example of this might be when both individuals find themselves suffering a hearing disability.
“If they were both to need hearing aids in the future, they probably would not be best served by the same type of device, but would actually need individual hearing aids specified to their hearing needs. Not being able to hear, and not having resources to get that assistance, can be extremely detrimental to a person’s state of mind. We’re social creatures, and tend to be able to thrive when we can move around comfortably within our social situations.”
Perez stressed the confidentiality of all data received from participants in the program.
“The one thing we’re most wanting people to know is that everybody who participates can be comfortable knowing that we keep all of their information private. So, if they’re concerned about any kind of breach of privacy or anything like that, we take extreme precautions to ensure that we provide them with the best chance of staying as completely private as possible. If that’s going to hold people back, I would like for them to know that their privacy is our priority.”
The All of Us mobile exhibit will be at Moses H. Cone hospital on 1121 N. Church St. on Wednesday, March 30, and then at the Windsor Recreation Center at 1601 E. Gate City Boulevard on Thursday and Friday, March 31 and April 1. The Wednesday hours at Cone are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Windsor Rec Center hours are from noon to 3 p.m. on Thursday and noon to 2 p.m. on Friday.
For more information, visit allofus.nih.gov.
