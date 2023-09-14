September 13 – Greensboro, NC – The Carolina Theatre of Greensboro is pleased to announce Nightmare Off Elm Street, a brand new horror movie series in the Crown for the month of October, 2023.
Nightmare Movie tickets are $8, taxes and fees included. Seniors, military, first responders, students, and educators save $1 per ticket. Carolina Theatre Movie passes will also be accepted at the door. Available now at CarolinaTheatre.com, or through the box office.
* * * * * * * * * * *
THIS OCTOBER, THE CALL IS COMING FROM INSIDE THE CROWN
Join us every Thursday and Friday throughout the month of October for our new Nightmare Off Elm Street movie series. Enjoy a night of fright and fun in the Crown with retro horror movie showings and more. Pick your poison with our spine-chilling cocktails, specially themed to each film, or our spooky collection of craft soda.
Don’t forget to dress your scary best: costumes and Halloween attire encouraged!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.