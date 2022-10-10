Next Triad Honor Flight Scheduled for Wed., Oct. 12 from Piedmont Triad International Airport
PIEDMONT TRIAD, NC, October 10th, 2022 – Triad Honor Flight, a member of the Honor Flight Network, has scheduled their fall Honor Flight for October 12th, 2022. Nearly 100 veterans from the Triad area will be traveling from the Piedmont Triad International Airport to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials dedicated to honoring those who have served and sacrificed for our country. This year’s flight will include World War II (WWII), Korean, Cold War and Vietnam veterans.
Triad Honor Flight is a non-profit organization governed by a board of directors, and adhering to the Honor Flight Network guidelines. Although the original Honor Flights from the Triad (2009 – 2011) only included WWII veterans, establishment of the new organization, Triad Honor Flight, allows inclusion of all veterans 65 and older.
Triad Honor Flight Executive Director and organizer Alison Huber says, “Honor flight days are the most emotional days of the year for me. Having such a huge impact on the veterans warms my heart, and each flight is so memorable. And then to give them the type of welcome home celebration that we’ve come to know the past few flights – it’s truly unmatched. They deserve this; it’s the welcome home that they’ve never received before. I’m honored to play a part of it, and get to know these heroes.”
PTI’s Executive Director Kevin Baker says, “This is a great day not only for our Triad veterans, but also our community! Wednesday’s flight is especially exciting for us as our PTI ambassador, Richard (Dick) Sherrick, is participating in the Honor Flight, and a lot of familiar faces will be here to welcome him and his comrades home.”
The group will depart PTI early morning Wed., Oct. 12 at 7:45 A.M. with a water cannon salute, and return in the evening at 8:15 P.M. after a day of touring in Washington, D.C. Community members are invited to the evening welcome home celebration at PTI located on departures level near doors two and three.
The Piedmont Triad International Airport is owned, operated and managed by the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority. The Airport Authority is governed by a board of directors representing three cities, Greensboro, High Point, and Winston-Salem, and two counties Forsyth, and Guilford. The Airport, located off of Bryan Boulevard, is the center of North Carolina Aerospace.
