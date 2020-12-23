GREENSBORO, NC, WINSTON-SALEM, NC, HIGH POINT, NC – The N.C. Department of Transportation opened a new section of the Greensboro Urban Loop on Wednesday, about a year ahead of schedule.
With the opening of the new, 2-mile stretch between Lawndale Drive and North Elm Street, only one more section of the highway is needed to complete a 49-mile loop around Greensboro. The 4-mile section between North Elm Street and U.S. 29 is expected to open by early 2023, weather permitting.
“All of us at NCDOT are proud to see this come to fruition,” said North Carolina Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette. “This project will connect Greensboro and its northern neighbors to the rest of our state like never before.”
Boyette joined N.C. Board of Transportation Chairman Mike Fox, Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan, Guilford County Board of Commissioners Chairman Melvin “Skip” Alston and NCDOT Division 7 Engineer Wright Archer to make the special announcement Tuesday on the new bridge over Lawndale Drive.
“Tremendous benefits for Guilford County will result from this section of the Greensboro Urban Loop opening for many years to come,” Alston said. “We look to the future with confidence, optimism and great anticipation for the completion of the entire project in the very near future.”
Interstate 840 – the designation that will follow the loop north of Greensboro from I-40 on the eastern side to I-85 on the southwest side – will meet significant transportation needs for the Triad region.
The highway will relieve congestion that has for years clogged Greensboro’s major arteries, including I-40, U.S. 29 and U.S. 220, and will create better connections between the city and locations to the north.
