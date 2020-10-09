KERNERSVILLE – A new roadway extension is set to open about six months ahead of schedule, expanding access to U.S. 421 near the Forsyth-Guilford county line.
N.C. Department of Transportation contractors plan to remove barriers and open the 1.7-mile extension of Macy Grove Road between East Mountain Street and North Main Street in eastern Kernersville by Friday afternoon.
Construction on the project, part of the long-planned Kernersville Loop Road, began in the summer of 2018 and was initially scheduled for substantial completion with the road open to traffic by April 2021. That date now more closely represents full project closeout.
In addition to providing better connectivity, the road will also serve as the new route for N.C. 150, reducing traffic congestion in downtown Kernersville.
The posted speed limit on the new four-lane, median-divided roadway is 45 mph.
Drivers are urged to watch their speed and watch out for crews that will continue to be working along the Macy Grove Road extension over the next several months.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.
wire
New Route Opening Ahead of Schedule in Forsyth County
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
e-Edition
Click here to read our PDF flip version
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- “STICKIT” Workshop with Marianne Di Napoli-Mylet
- Colorado: Governor Issues Pardons to Nearly 3,000 Marijuana Offenders
- New Route Opening Ahead of Schedule in Forsyth County
- Winter Wonderlights Tickets On Sale Fri., Oct. 9; Installation Begins Mon., Oct. 12
- 2020 REALTORS® Support the Guilford County Quarter Cent Sales Tax
Most Popular
Articles
- Trump supporter in penis mask charged with assault
- State Senate Candidate Sebastian King Joins Senator Edwards in Calling for Defunding Cities that Defund Police
- More than Fifty Artists, Vendors Scheduled for Outdoor Comicon in Lexington, NC
- Forsyth Technical Community College Announces New Vice President for Student Academic Success and Chief Academic Officer
- Guilford College Alum raising $20,000 for local non-profits to honor Bonner Program and former staffers, James Shields and Susan May
- FACEBOOK BANS SNOOP DOGG's LIVESTREAM DJ SET, THAT WAS RAISING FUNDS TO SUPPORT THOSE AFFECTED BY COVID-19
- Symphony Serenade at SECCA on October 9
- Jackson Gammons of High Point named to spring 2020 dean's list
- Celebrate Halloween with the City of Greensboro
- Biden for President Launches North Carolina Progressive Leadership Council
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Updated
This year, the news media has been focused on the Presidential election, and understandably …
“Kids. I don’t understand what’s wrong with these kids today. Kids. Who can understand anyth…
- Updated
Ronald Reagan used to say that the difference between a recession and a depression is that a…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.