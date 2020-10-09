KERNERSVILLE – A new roadway extension is set to open about six months ahead of schedule, expanding access to U.S. 421 near the Forsyth-Guilford county line.

N.C. Department of Transportation contractors plan to remove barriers and open the 1.7-mile extension of Macy Grove Road between East Mountain Street and North Main Street in eastern Kernersville by Friday afternoon.

Construction on the project, part of the long-planned Kernersville Loop Road, began in the summer of 2018 and was initially scheduled for substantial completion with the road open to traffic by April 2021. That date now more closely represents full project closeout.

In addition to providing better connectivity, the road will also serve as the new route for N.C. 150, reducing traffic congestion in downtown Kernersville.

The posted speed limit on the new four-lane, median-divided roadway is 45 mph.

Drivers are urged to watch their speed and watch out for crews that will continue to be working along the Macy Grove Road extension over the next several months.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.