GREENSBORO, NC (October 12, 2020) – The City’s Planning Department is in the process of redrawing the overlay district around Piedmont Triad International Airport (PTI), referred to in the City’s Land Development Ordinance as the “Airport Overlay District,” which contains regulations related to land development and aircraft noise.
Under this proposal, a total of 1,464 acres of land in northwest Greensboro will be available for more residential development.
About 667 acres of land will be removed from the City's current Airport Overlay District or "noise cone." That means this land will no longer fall under the overlay's residential development restrictions, which will then allow more types and variety of housing units on that land.
In addition, residential development restrictions will be partially lifted for nearly 800 acres currently within the Airport Overlay District under this proposal. Also, about 213 acres of mostly commercial land will be added to the district.
“The City's proposal aims to continue to safeguard public health and safety, while balancing current property owners' rights with the future growth potential of PTI,” says Sue Schwartz, director of the Planning Department.
Property owners of land affected by the proposal will receive official notification in the mail from the City’s Planning Department.
Learn more about the proposal at www.greensboro-nc.gov/AOD.On this Web page are FAQs, a short video about the proposal, and tentative dates for upcoming public Zoom meetings and hearings.
