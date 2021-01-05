Mortgage-free homeowner Julie Nixon “fell on my knees to praise God” that her hard work, discipline, and determination “has given me what I call my mansion, yes, my mansion!”
For her and 13 other families, the dream of homeownership became an enduring reality. Happy, relieved, and excited, Julie shared, “My mortgage is paid off. It’s my home free and clear.”
The overwhelming sense of accomplishment erupted in sustained joy during the Annual Mortgage Payoff ceremony last month. Every December, Habitat Greensboro celebrates the achievement of first-time homeownership. For many of the new homeowners, they are the first in their families to own their own home.
Nixon moved into her home as a single mother of two sons. “I have shown they too can have the amazing sense of accomplishment and benefits of working hard to experience the joy of lasting homeownership,” she said, beaming.
Nixon and other Habitat Greensboro homeowners said they appreciated their achievement because “we earned the right to celebrate because all of us put in 250 hours of sweat equity in building our homes and others, and no one can take away that special feeling of accomplishment.”
When she moved into her home nearly 20 years ago, “there were only dirt mounts around this neighborhood, and I knew I’d be working hard to make my dream come true, and it did, even as I kept going even after hitting some bumps and bruises along the way to this happiness I have.”
“What greater joy than being mortgage-free,” said David Kolosieke, Habitat Greensboro president and chief executive officer. “Over the years, Julie and other hard-working families have benefited from a stable, affordable cost of housing, allowing them to build wealth and value. Homeownership is the single largest determinant in the wealth gap in the United States. We celebrate the discipline these homeowners’ have had in making their monthly payments. Now, their homes are truly their own.”
