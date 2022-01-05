New Home for the New Year: Local agency assists immigrants settling in the Triad

Mohammad Farid, 49, and his 20-year-old son Noman will begin 2022 in a new country after being forced to leave their home, family, and country to start over in the States. Their story, similar to many other immigrant families throughout the Triad, not only highlights both their resilience and strength but the local agencies that worked diligently to make sure they had a place to call home.
“We are grateful to have been welcomed with such open arms since arriving, especially from our Greensboro community and Church World Services who have given us opportunities of comfortability and independence,” Noman, who worked as a former volunteer translator on American military bases in Afghanistan, said.
Farid and his son found hope for a better life with their heads held high despite the challenges they faced.
Farid was born and raised in Afghanistan but decided to flee to Pakistan with his wife due to concerns about the Taliban’s growing power in the country. They stayed in Pakistan for 30 years before returning to Afghanistan around the time of the US invasion of the country.
“I was selling bicycles until 2001, when I got a job with International Medical Corps, a non-profit, as security assistance and driver,” Farid said.
Commenting on their unexpected and sudden decision to flee the country in 2021, Farid continued, “Noman had just graduated high school and received scholarships in the United States and Europe, so I knew he was going to leave us for a better education, but I didn’t think we would leave together under these circumstances.”
Farid took his son and stayed at Baran Camp, an American military base, for six days with hopes to evacuate. They left Kabul on August 19, 2021, feeling torn over the six million other Afghanis who showed up at the airport that day hoping to join them.
“It felt like something out of a movie. I couldn’t believe everything that was happening until we landed in Qatar, and even then, it took me ten days to grasp reality,” Noman shared. “We were in another camp, living off of MRE’s (Meals Ready-To-Eat), which we were thankful for.”
After ten days in Qatar, Noman and his father traveled to Germany, where they were only supposed to stay for a few days in Ramstein but were delayed after someone contracted measles.
“I ended up getting 13 shots that day, all in the same arm since I didn’t want both my arms to endure the pain,” Noman said. “Just when I thought everyone was finally cleared and we were going to the States, but not before some more chaos.”
As Farid and his son were boarding their plane, Noman was stopped at the security scanning area.
“The scanning process has three colors — red, yellow, and green. My father got the green light and was able to pass through without any issues, but my color came up red, and the next thing I knew I was being approached by a man in a dark suit, who I believe was FBI,” Noman said. “I didn’t know what was going on. I was a student. I had to stay for 24 hours, while my father had to head to the States. I ended up staying for two days before I was finally informed, after continuous searching and silence, that there was a terrorist name with my picture on it. All my information was sent to DC, and if I was found clean, I could go on, and if I wasn’t I would be sent to Kosovo.”
Noman said the incident was a “misunderstanding” that was soon cleared up.
“I was cleared and on my way to Philadelphia, while 180 other Afghans were sent to Kosovo after background checks. Once in Philly, I was given a phone and sim card, then on the next plane to New Mexico where I was finally reunited with my father,” Noman said. “I had lost 20 lbs. during this entire process, and after my experiences in the other camps, the New Mexican camp was refreshing, and the first time I had Afghani food since I left.”
The Father and Son duo resided in Holloman, New Mexico for 30 days.
“I will never forget first arriving here. We touched down and all I saw was desert. I thought I was home in Laghman for a second,” Farid said. “We stayed in a big tent with another family, but unfortunately, our neighbors had children, and the youngest cried all night.”
In the meantime, Noman began working with the state department as a translator, gaining connections and colleagues he remains in touch with today. “I enjoyed my time in Holloman, and wanted to serve a bigger purpose, but eventually it was my time to go,” Noman said. “We were moved to Texas, where my dad’s former boss lived, Tim Mcatee, who graciously invited us to come.”
The Farid family thought they had found their new home in Texas, but like many other resettled Afghan families, this was not the case.
“Four states in the U.S. — California, Washington, Virginia, and Texas — had become crowded with evacuees because every Afghan family wanted to live in the same state to stay united, but there wasn’t enough space or housing for everyone,” Noman said. “You have to remember, between August 15 to August 31, 65,000 Afghan evacuees came to the States.”
Once again, Farid and Noman found themselves packing to catch yet another flight. This time their final destination was Greensboro with a connecting flight through Atlanta.
“The International Organization for Migration contacted us and arranged the tickets that sent us to Atlanta. We had taken an orientation about air travel and maneuvering through the airport prior, but they did not teach us that sometimes flights get delayed, canceled, or information isn’t always shown. That was the first time we almost missed our flight in such a large airport with bullet trains transporting us from one side of the airport to the next,” Farid shared.
After enduring a long and tiring journey, the Farid family is eager to settle and start their lives in Greensboro, with positivity and compassion surrounding them.
“I’ll never forget being greeted by multiple people at the airport welcoming us home with signs and smiles. The first day we arrived I desperately needed a haircut, so I asked a random citizen if they could point me in the right direction since I was new here and instead he handed me $20 and took me to his favorite spot as if we have known each other all our lives,” Noman said. “Although I feel I have found people here to call family, my heart will never stop hurting for the family I had to leave behind. I miss my mother, my brother, and my sister. I know hardships are only temporary, and God wouldn’t burden me with more than I could bear. I like to say that all of this I have been through is short difficulties of a bright future.”
A bright future that volunteers like Lorrie Nyland and her husband, Len, work hard to pour into.
Nyland, along with her husband, have been active volunteers for Church World Services for quite sometimes welcoming in all newcomers, including the Farid Family.
“I have been volunteering with CWS since 2016, helping to resettle refugees from a number of different countries. We are all human beings, and we need to help each other,” Nyland said. “I feel that the circumstances could so easily be reversed, and I hope and pray that if my family had to restart our lives in a different country, that other people would extend the hand of welcome and friendship.”
CWS is one of three local refugee resettlement agencies responding to the emergency evacuation of Afghans, with more than 50 individuals having arrived in the Triad over the last few months and expecting many more families soon.
“Our goal is to help our newcomers secure housing, get connected to various resources such as English classes, school, healthcare, and food, which has been graciously donated by Nazareth Bread Company. We also take pride in providing employment services to help people become economically self-sufficient, but our main goal is helping with long-term integration of refugees into our community,” said Megan Shepard, office director of CWS.
Farid and his son plan to file for asylum and additional paperwork to bring the rest of their family here. In the meantime, they have recently moved into their new apartment, and Noman has accepted a job at CWS as a translator. He also plans to attend college in the near future as a political science major.
“A lot of people ask me how I learned English, and I joke around and tell them through Friends, not actual friends, but the show,” Noman shared.
For more information on CWS or to donate, visit www.cwsgreensboro.org.
