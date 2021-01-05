Greensboro, N.C. — If ever there was a time since the 1960s, when the lessons of that earlier struggle for the redemption of this nation's soul were most relevant, it is today. During 2020, America faced many critical issues: from a pandemic that claimed hundreds of thousands of lives and required us to separate ourselves from each other, to social uprisings that further divided us and a crucial election that has seemed to bring out the best and worst in our national character.
As we face these unprecedented times, the International Civil Rights Center & Museum will not be deterred in our efforts to fulfill our mission. And we will continue to hold our annual occasion to honor those exemplary persons who have made contributions of significant impact to the cause of civil rights. While we regret that we cannot celebrate together in a shared space, we are excited to produce our 2021 Annual Gala on a new platform.
For the first time, our Gala will be presented virtually, with the great benefit of allowing our viewers, participants, and honorees to join us and enjoy this celebration from the safety and comfort of their homes or offices. We can also extend access to supporters of human dignity and social justice across the world.
We are delighted to announce that we will honor U.S. Congressman James Clyburn with the Alston-Jones International Civil and Human Rights Award. Precedent-setting attorney and award-winning author, Bryan Stevenson will receive the Unsung Hero Award. The committed service of community pillar, the Rev. Julie Peeples, will be recognized with our Lifetime Community Service Award. Bennett College alumna ('63), Ingrid Wynn Catlin, will receive the Sit-In Participant Award. We are thrilled to introduce a new award of honor at the 2021 event. For his decades-long commitment to developing community leaders, fostering needed conversations, and bridging activists and institutions, Terence "T.C" Muhammad will be the recipient of the inaugural Keeper of the Flame Award.
The event portal will open at 6:30 p.m. and the program will begin promptly at 7 p.m. and end close to 8:30 p.m. Interested corporate sponsors may visit our new website at www.sitinmovement.org to learn more about sponsorship opportunities. Individual guests are encouraged to make a donation of $50 or more.
------
Animating the iconic F.W. Woolworth's landmark, the International Civil Rights Center & Museum opened in 2010 as a comprehensive museum of the Civil Rights Movement and an innovative educational organization devoted to understanding and advancing civil and human rights in this country and the world. It commemorates the Feb. 1, 1960, sit-ins at a whites-only lunch counter in Greensboro by the N.C. A&T-Four freshmen. Their non-violent direct action ignited the Sit-In Movement that renewed the Civil Rights Movement as a whole, challenging Americans to make good on promises of personal equality and civic inclusion enunciated in the Constitution. The ICRCM commemorates the brave and visionary advocacy of full citizenship and social justice.
