“We got a lot of what we wanted, but not by speaking at Greensboro’s zoning board or city council meetings,” said Cheryl Pratt of the Short-Term Rental Working Group. “It took going behind the scenes.”
Short-Term Rentals, aka STRs, are dwelling spaces rented overnight, several days, or a few weeks as an alternative to hotels, and which are offered by private owners, investors, and corporations via online platforms such as Airbnb and Vrbo. While owners and supporters say they provide a necessary alternative source of income, their critics (which include some STR owners and patrons) say they can and often do change the character of neighborhoods, drive up rental rates and drive out affordable housing.
Which is why members of the Short-Term Rental Working Group, which is mostly comprised of residents of Dunleith, Fisher Park and Westerwood neighborhoods, spoke at the March 1 meeting of Greensboro’s Planning and Zoning Commission and then at the May 22 city council meeting.
Pratt characterized Greensboro’s growing number of STRs, which the city has estimated at currently around 650, as mostly a concern for neighborhoods near the Tanger Center and the Greensboro Coliseum. “It’s not as much of an issue for those further from the big tourist attractions, which is why I fear a ballot initiative aimed at reducing the number of STRs would fail.”
“This really plays into affordable housing and affordable rents and it really pisses me off. Especially when I found out there are a couple of real estate agents in Fisher Park who are buying houses in Glenwood before they even come on the market and turning them into Airbnbs. It’s richer neighborhoods preying on poorer neighborhoods, with people who live in Irving Park or Lake Jeanette buying up houses in Fisher Park and turning them into Airbnbs for Tanger patrons, and people who live in Fisher Park buying them in Glenwood and turning them into ones for the Coliseum. It may be capitalism, but it’s not moral.”
For now, Pratt is more optimistic than she was back in March when she was one of over 50 people who voiced their concerns to the Planning and Zoning Commission. But that’s because the ordinance that Council unanimously passed last week creates tighter regulations than the first draft made public in February.
On May 22, Council voted unanimously to approve Ordinance Amending the Greensboro Land Development Ordinance in Relation to Short-Term Rentals.
According to the ordinance, which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2024, Short-Term Rentals are allowed only in residential dwelling units and must be separated from other STRs by a minimum of 750 feet. The zoning permit must be posted on the property and in any advertisements for it, with a new permit required each time there is a change of ownership or management.
No more than two adults are allowed per bedroom rented. Publicly-announced gatherings involving more than twice the number of persons renting the property are prohibited. If the whole house is rented, the operator or owner must live in either Guilford County or an adjacent one and be readily accessible.
The hearing was originally scheduled to take place at the May 2 meeting that lasted over four hours. When Mayor Vaughan announced after 9 p.m. that evening that the hearing would be postponed, some members of the Glenwood neighborhood, there to express their concerns about that neighborhood “being eaten up by Airbnbs for the Coliseum,” were angry and disappointed, saying they would not be able to come back.
Pratt said that her group was glad for the postponement. “Council spent so much of that meeting arguing among themselves before anyone from the public got to speak, it would have been like trying to talk to Mom and Dad when they’re fighting.”
Of the 24 members of the public who spoke at the public hearing, five said they supported the ordinance in its tightened form and eight said they wished it could be tighter. Three objected to the 750-foot separation between STRs, but said they agreed with the other provisions and they wished the City would ban all STRs in which the owners did not live on the property, “as otherwise, they’re just mini-hotels owned by outside investors.” Eight owners of Airbnbs expressed objections to the ordinance. One speaker said “I don’t have a dog in the fight,” but urged Council to “figure out a way to determine just how many STRs there are in Greensboro, because I keep hearing the figure 650, but have seen no data to support that.”
“We really have no idea how many STRs we have,” agreed at-large representative Marikay Abuzuaiter. “We’re estimating 650, but there could be a lot more, there could be a lot less.” Vaughan said that the third-party entity the city will hire to keep track of violators will also log how many licensed STRs there are. So far, there has been no public discussion or announcement of who this entity will be or of the city’s budget for hiring them.
Several who took the podium argued that not all, or even the bulk, of Airbnb owners, are “greedy investors,” but instead people who depend on this additional income stream and want to improve their neighborhoods.
A single father immigrant from Trinidad and Tobago described himself as the only breadwinner in his family, who can’t support his parents or his children with his current job. “Airbnb has facilitated a way for me to take care of my family. Ninety percent of my guests during the pandemic were COVID nurses. Airbnb does nothing but enrich spaces.”
Nathan Bell, who introduced himself as a builder and property owner near the Coliseum, made a more laisse-faire argument. “Capitalism has a way of shedding out what’s not working. America was founded on young entrepreneurial people like us. The city needs all the tourism it can get.”
“Boarding houses have been around for centuries,” said Dottie Erickson, who cautioned against “conflicts of interest that undermine our trust,” and said council members should “recuse yourselves immediately” if they profit from the downtown hotels to which Airbnb owners like herself offer a cheaper alternative.
Joy Watson appeared to agree, stating “It has been brought to my attention that some of our city council members are also housing providers.” But she did not say who these were and offered no evidence. Both Vaughan and District 3’s Zack Matheny denied the allegation. When Vaughan asked if any council member owned rental property, Yvonne Johnson said she has a house she rents to a member of her family.
Pratt said she found Watson and Erickson’s allegations surprising.
“What I saw was Council getting pushed by us in the neighborhoods to make the ordnance stricter and the real estate industry pushing to make it looser. That’s how the minimum rental requirement got shortened from two nights to one, as short-term rental owners and investors really want that one-night thing so they can get the Tanger and Coliseum crowd. When those speakers said council should recuse themselves because they were allegedly taking money from the hotel industry, I thought, wrong industry! If they’d said you’re taking money from the real estate industry, they might have had a valid accusation, because we know they’re taking money from TREBIC [Triad Real Estate and Building Industry Coalition] to make short-term rentals easily available.”
The majority of speakers called for stricter regulation than what existed before the ordinance. Kathy Latham, author of the Feb. 25 News & Record Op-ed “The ‘hotel-ification’ of Greensboro neighborhoods will hurt the people who live there,” was one.
“We have people who own 10 homes and rent them out for profit,” said Latham from the podium, “resulting in more and more people who can’t find just one little home. Seniors, low-income, and young low-wage workers are finding it more and more difficult to find affordable housing. Increasingly, public workers and service industry workers can’t afford to live in cities where they work. Allowing unlimited Airbnbs takes away existing housing and practically obliterates the affordable housing pool.”
The unanimous vote to approve the revised ordinance occurred two hours into the meeting, after everyone signed up to speak on the issue had been heard.
“Only if we are going to look at it again in a couple of years,” said Mayor pro tem Johnson before casting her vote.
“I promise,” said Vaughan. “We will revisit this the first of 2025 after it has been enacted for a year.”
Vaughan then addressed those who had spoken during the hearing.
“A lot of people have said that Greensboro isn’t a tourist destination, and maybe being mayor, I take it a little personally. There are a lot of great things in this city that people come for. When you look around and see all of the attractions we have that people from outside Guilford County take advantage of, that’s where a lot of people are spending time in short-term rentals. A lot of the actors that are in the Tanger plays are staying in short-term rentals, as are parents coming in for graduation weekends. We are in the middle of enormous growth and are feeling some growing pains. That is one reason why we had to enact something when it came to short-term rentals. I hope you see that we heard you by making the changes that we did.”
Ian McDowell is the author of two published novels, numerous anthologized short stories, and a whole lot of nonfiction and journalism, some of which he’s proud of and none of which he’s ashamed of.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.