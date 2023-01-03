NCRVDA Hosts the Largest Consumer RV Show in Greensboro, North Carolina, January 5-8, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum
Greensboro, NC - The North Carolina RV Dealers Association (NCRVDA) is hosting the first RV (Recreational Vehicle) show of the year, the 2023 Progressive® NCRVDA Greensboro RV Show & Sale in Greensboro, North Carolina, January 5-8, 2023. The show will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum and features nine independent RV dealers from all over the state. Over 150 different types and brands of brand new and used RVs will be on display for consumers, including pop-up trailers, toy haulers, travel trailers, 5th wheels and Class A, B and C motorhomes, all with a variety of floor plans and pricing. This will be the 33rd year the show has been held in Greensboro. The RV industry has been a traditional bellwether for consumer confidence and spending. The RV industry is projecting continued growth in 2023.
The 2022 NCRVDA RV Shows will not only bring RV Enthusiasts new RV models to compare, but also slightly used RVs that are show-worthy and financeable, expanding the price range available for any family budget. RVs being presented at the Greensboro NCRVDA Show feature continued innovations and enhancements like touch screen control panels, new LED TVS and surround sound systems, Travel Trailers with auto leveling features, new hybrid pop-up campers, European-style van conversions and neo-classic Airstream campers; not to mention up to date interior design features like dark cabinets, granite counter tops, and more. The show also features RV-related products for sale, free campground information, and free RV educational seminars.
“We are more than excited to bring back the RV shows back for the 2023 season, starting in Greensboro where the show was born, and holding the first show of the year in the country. It truly is the best time to shop for RVs and RV related products in North Carolina,” stated Jeff Haughton, Event Director at Apple Rock Advertising & Promotions. “With free educational seminars, daily giveaways, shopping and much more, our RV show promises to be entertaining for people of all ages; a one-stop shopping destination for RV’s and a fun way to plan your next family camping adventure.”
RV Business Coach, Don Downs will be presenting seminars on “How to Afford to RV Full Time – Or as Much as You Want” and the “Top 5 Considerations for Working on the Road. Don brings years of experience helping RVers reach their dreams.
Black Folks Camp Too, Founder and President, Earl B. Hunter Jr. will present seminars on the fundamental knowledge that has kept many Black Folks from experiencing and enjoying the great outdoors. He will discuss how to expand unity in RV Parks and beyond.
The NCRVDA Show runs Thursday, January 5, 2023, through Sunday, January 8, 2022. The hours are Thursday thru Saturday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Sunday hours are 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, kids 12 and under get in free. Discounts for Seniors, Military, Law Enforcement and Fire Personal are available all weekend and listed on the website. The NCRVDA is again partnering with the Fox 8 “Give A Kid A Coat” campaign, to provide winter coats to residents in the Piedmont Triad. Donate a new or gently used coat at the Greensboro RV Show and receive a $2 off coupon towards regular adult admission on Thursday and Friday and $1 off coupon on Saturday and Sunday.
The show welcomes all media to visit the show during the weekend to see the latest products. B-roll footage can be provided at request.
About Apple Rock Advertising and Promotions Inc.
Now in its 35th year, Apple Rock Displays Inc. is a nationwide full-service event marketing and display company that offers completely customizable displays. All Apple Rock products are American made at the corporate headquarters in Greensboro, NC. The company has additional offices in Las Vegas, New Jersey and Northern Virginia. Apple Rock has been in business since 1988, was recognized as one of the Top 300 Businesses in the Southeast. Apple Rock was named in the INC 500/5000 and has been named as a Fast 50 Company three times, in the Triad Metro Area.
About the RVDA
RVDA, The National RV Dealers Association, is the only national association dedicated to advancing the RV retailer's best interests through education, member services, industry leadership, and market expansion programs that promote the increased sale and use of RVs and that enhance the positive image of the RV experience. RVDA is at the forefront of dealer-manufacturer issues, state and federal legislation affecting your business, the national Go RVing advertising campaign, and educational programs covering all aspects of dealer operations.
