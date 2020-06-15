Raleigh - NCDP Chairman Wayne Goodwin, LGBTQ Democrats of North Carolina Auxiliary President Ginger Walker and NCDP Transgender Caucus Chair Janice Covington issued the following statement in response to the Supreme Court’s Ruling that the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which protects workers from sex discrimination, also protects lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Americans. 

“The North Carolina Democratic Party applauds today’s Supreme Court ruling that the Civil Rights Act’s protections against sex discrimination also apply to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Americans. No one should live in fear that who they love, or how they identify, would put their employment or any other aspect of their life in jeopardy. 

“We are thrilled with this significant step forward in our country and will continue to stand alongside the LGBTQ+ Community in the fight against discrimination. Here in the Tar Heel State, we call for the General Assembly to immediately repeal HB142 and to pass the Equality Act to ensure that all North Carolinians are given full and equal protection under the law. 

“These are important next steps in the struggle for equality and we hope Republicans in North Carolina will take up these efforts to help stamp out all lingering discrimination in our state.” 

