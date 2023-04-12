On March 29th, North Carolina’s Republican-controlled House of Representatives voted to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of a bill doing away with handgun background checks conducted by local law enforcement.
The GOP override means that North Carolinians no longer need permission from sheriffs to purchase pistols. The successful bill also allows guns on private school campuses hosting church services when school is not in session and launches a statewide firearm safe storage awareness initiative.
The primary sponsors of Senate Bill 41 were District 24’s Danny Earl Britt Jr., who represents Hoke, Robeson, and Scotland counties; District 46’s Warren Daniel, who represents Buncombe, Burke, and McDowell counties; and Senate Majority Whip Jim Perry, who represents Beaufort, Craven and Lenoir Counties in District 2.
“After years of Gov. Roy Cooper obstructing our Constitutional rights, today marks a long overdue victory for law-abiding gun owners in our state,” said Britt, Daniel, and Perry in a March 29 joint statement they made with District 3 rep Bobby Hanig. “By successfully overriding Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto, we have guaranteed and secured Second Amendment rights for North Carolinians, and set forth a path to overcoming any future impediments from the lame-duck governor.”
All 49 Republican state senators voted to overturn the veto. 19 Democrats attempted to uphold it, with Democrat Graig Meyer having an excused absence.
After the override of Cooper’s March 24 veto by the NC Senate supermajority on March 28, the bill went to the NC House. As House Republicans are one vote short of a supermajority, they required Democratic help, or at least inaction, to overturn Cooper’s veto. All 71 House Republicans voted to overturn Cooper. 46 House Democrats voted to uphold this veto. District 60’s Cecil Brockman, who represents Guilford County, District 12’s Tricia Ann Cotham, who represents Mecklenburg County, and District 27’s Michael H. Wray, who represents Halifax, Northampton, and Warren counties, all had excused absences.
Brockman’s, Cotham’s, and Wray’s absences gave Republicans the three-fifths majority necessary to make the bill become law.
Republicans say that requiring the approval of the county sheriff’s office to purchase a pistol is unnecessary and leads to long waiting times. Their opponents argue that the repeal makes it easier for dangerous people to buy guns.
In response to the veto, Governor Cooper tweeted the following statement.
“Without any debate allowed by GOP leadership because the arguments were too compelling for them to hear, the House voted to override my veto and eliminate strong background checks for handguns in NC. Allowing known domestic abusers and mentally ill people to buy handguns puts communities at risk.”
House majority whip Jon Hardister, who is also the Republican representative for Guilford County, did not respond to YES! Weekly’s request for comment. Neither did Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan, a Democrat since she switched parties in 2009, who has often spoken against gun violence and was instrumental in ending the Coliseum gun show.
The vote occurred two days after shooter Audrey Hale killed three children and two adults at Christian Covenant School in Nashville. As of Monday, 74 people have been killed at American schools in 2023, meaning more than one every two days.
“There’s never a right week to make it easier for criminals to get their hands on guns, but doing it this week is absurd,” tweeted NC Attorney General Josh Stein shortly after the House vote.
Others disagree. On Monday, Kevin P. Cherry, president of Cherry’s Fine Guns in Greensboro’s Wendover Business Park, told YES! Weekly that he considers the House deregulation “the right thing to do,” and emphasized that does not do away with background checks, just those from local sheriffs, and that it actually means more work for gun dealers.
“We already have the Federal NICS [National Instant Criminal Background Check System] background check system that has been in place for many years. This has made N.C. Pistol Permits a redundant situation. The N.C. Sheriff’s Association supported this legislation. It will actually make for work for the FFL [Federal Firearms Licensees] holders. When the N.C. Pistol Permit was valid, we never had to call into NICS. Now, with the sunset of the N.C. Pistol Permit, ATF has made all valid N.C. Pistol Permits null and void, [as those permits] can no longer be used as of March 29th, 2023 for the purchase of a handgun.”
Ian McDowell is the author of two published novels, numerous anthologized short stories, and a whole lot of nonfiction and journalism, some of which he’s proud of and none of which he’s ashamed of.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.