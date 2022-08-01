National Night Out is Aug. 2
GREENSBORO, NC (August 1, 2022) – This is a reminder that National Night Out (NNO) will take place Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Starting in April, neighborhood leaders and groups began registering event sites for their communities. We are excited to announce that the City of Greensboro has approximately 120 sites where residents, public safety, and elected officials will participate.
National Night Out is celebrated annually and nation-wide as an opportunity to enhance relationships between law enforcement and neighbors, promote safety and awareness, and foster a greater sense of community. Sponsored by the Greensboro Police Department, NNO involves our local police officers, firefighters, and elected officials, all of whom are able to connect with residents at their various cookouts and block parties.
The Greensboro Police Department has received more than 20 national awards from the National Association of Town Watch based on community participation for NNO. This level of police-community engagement and partnership would not be possible without the support of the residents of Greensboro.
For more information about Greensboro's NNO program, ask your Community Resource Officer or email communityengagement@greensboro-nc.gov or contact the Office of Community Engagement at 336-373-2636.
