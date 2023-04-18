NASCAR Legend Richard Petty’s Hometown of Randleman Unveils Statue of Petty and Wife Lynda Mayor Gary Betts Proclaims 4/3 as Annual Richard Petty Day
Randleman, N.C. (April 15, 2023) After years of fundraising and planning, the City of Randleman, N.C. honored their hometown hero and NASCAR racing icon, Richard Petty. They unveiled a statue of Petty and his late wife Lynda in the new Richard Petty Tribute Park at 102 Hilliary Street, Randleman, N.C.
The Petty family followed a caravan of Petty cars with a police escort from today's Pettyfest event at the Petty Museum and Petty's Garage in Randleman to the new Richard Petty Tribute Park in Downtown. Bob Shackleford, Ph.D. welcomed the crowd. (Photo above is before statue is unveiled.) A retired president of Randolph Community College, Shackleford said the statue and park had taken years to become a reality. He recognized local dignitaries, elected officials and park planning committee.
Shackleford said, "We didn't have to go around the world to get this statue made. We have a world-class sculptor studio right here in Seagrove." He was referring to Ed and Melissa Walker of Carolina Bronze Sculpture. In his remarks, Ed Walker (left, above) talked about working with Lynda Petty's hair stylist for two hours to get her hair just right. In the research for the design, Walker said he was struck by how much these two individuals adored each other and their community. "They were two beacons of light," he said.
After each child expressed their gratitude to their parents and their community, Richard Petty thanked the crowd and contributors. He reminded people he'd gone to school just a block from the current park. A light breeze blew, and no rain dampened the day despite threatening clouds.
Kyle Petty said, "It means the most to see my mama in this way and see her honored in her hometown."
The late Lynda Petty served on the Randolph County School Board for 16 years and worked tirelessly in other roles as well. Petty served on the Randolph County Commission. The Petty family serves this small town of around 4,600 people through their service to community organizations, philanthropy through the Petty Family Foundation, and more. Both Petty and Rebecca Petty Moffitt have served on the Randolph County Tourism Development authority board.
Rebecca Petty Moffitt said, "We traveled all over the world, and we were always so proud to come back to Randleman." The Petty Museum and Petty’s Garage draw visitors from around the globe to Randolph County.
At the close of the event, Jeff Freeman of the Randleman Chamber of Commerce said, "The Petty family will always be known and revered as the victors in the winner circle of life."
Petty departed for the Martinsville Speedway after the event.
About Richard Petty: Richard Petty is known as “The King” of racing. With 200 wins, he has the most NASCAR wins in history, the most poles (123), tied for the most championships (seven), the most wins in a season (27), the most Daytona 500 wins (seven), including 10 consecutive wins and the most starts (1,185). NASCAR contributed to the Richard Petty Tribute Park in Petty's honor.
Photo and Video Credit HeartOfNorthCarolina.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.