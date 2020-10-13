As the nation continues to wrestle with finding practical ways to improve police-community relations, the Greensboro branch of the NAACP resumes public open dialogue with law enforcement leaders, addressing accountability, transparency and responsibility.
In the second iteration of “A Call for Concern,” the panel discussion is scheduled for 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Wed., Oct. 14, as a livestream on the NAACP branch’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/greensboronaacp.
Participating law enforcement leaders are Greensboro Police Chief Brian James, Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers and Guilford County District Attorney Avery Crump. They will respond to questions from NAACP members Irving Allen, Catherine Netter, and Charlotte Garmon.
“This panel quickly formed after the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis when our Greensboro African American community expressed outrage and demand action,” said the Rev. C. Bradley Hunt, chairperson, local NAACP Political Action committee working with the civil rights group’s Criminal Justice Committee. “We are reflecting local and national multiracial concern, demanding a responsible and respectful way to question our city and county law enforcement and prosecutorial leaders to open a constructive dialogue to find and implement practical solutions to a real, longstanding problem.”
Catherine Netter will serve as moderator. The format of the panel discussion includes opening statements from each law enforcement participant, followed by questions which will include if Greensboro’s police review board membership reflects the racial and cultural demography of the city, more specifics on the stop and frisk policies of the Sheriff’s office and the rationale for military equipment “when the funds could be better directed to community relations.” For the district attorney’s office, the questioners will explore how changes in curricula in training programs about implicit bias and racial/cultural competence.
In the days after the panel discussion, the committee reconvene to analyze the discussion and recommend further activity, which could be private discussions with the leaders, as well subsequent virtual public meetings.
“Again, this panel discussion is about trust building and not some kind of gotcha moment, which would be a disservice to all,” Hunt said. “Another reason this panel is important is all the leaders are African American, suggesting a keen sensitivity to concerns of the Black community and all of Guilford County.”
