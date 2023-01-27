EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Jan. 10, 2023) – On Feb. 1, 1960, four North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University students initiated a peaceful, civil rights sit-in protest at the F.W. Woolworth Department Store lunch counter in Greensboro, igniting a national movement. N.C. A&T will celebrate and honor their bravery and courage Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 7 a.m., for the 63rd Annual Sit-in Annivesary Breakfast and Wreath Laying.

The event, “Embracing Our Past, Engaging Our Present, Imagining Our Future,” will begin with a free, ticketed breakfast before the program begins at 8 a.m. in the Alumni-Foundation Event Center. In addition to remembering and honoring the actions of the A&T Four, the celebration will feature a moderated panel discussion with past A&T Student Government Association presidents, spanning several decades of student service to the university. 

Following the celebration, at 10 a.m., a memorial wreath-laying ceremony will be held at the February One monument, 202 University Circle. The event will conclude with a social justice panel discussion at 10:30 a.m. in Harrison Auditorium for K-12 students. 

Following the actions of The A&T Four – Jibreel Khazan (formerly Ezell Blair Jr.), Gen. Joseph McNeil, the late Franklin McCain and the late David Richmond – countless groups used the same nonviolent tactics as actionable methods to voice their disapproval and condemnation of segregation. Subsequent to their actions, Woolworth’s desegregated their stores and lunch counters in July of 1960, with others following suit even before the passing of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. 

The university will also reveal its 2023 Human Rights Medal awardee during the ceremony. The award is given annually by the university to recognize individuals who have endeavored to correct social injustice and have significantly contributed to the betterment of the world.

The sit-in anniversary breakfast and programs are free and open to the public; however tickets are required, available Wednesday, Jan. 11, in the University Ticket Office, located in Brown Hall.

