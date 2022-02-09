“My broken heart would rather have Marcus back”: City of Greensboro settles Marcus Smith lawsuit for $2.57 million

“The City of Greensboro and the family of Marcus Deon Smith have reached an agreement to settle the lawsuit brought by the estate of Marcus Deon Smith,” announced City Attorney Chuck Watts at the February 1 meeting of the Greensboro City Council. The prepared joint statement, which Watts was invited to read aloud by Mayor Nancy Vaughn, continued:
“Importantly to these parties, the total settlement of $2,575,000, the majority of which will be paid by the City of Greensboro and the remainder by Guilford County, will financially benefit both the parents of Marcus Deon Smith and his children, and will formally acknowledge, with a commemorative plaque, that Marcus Deon Smith’s life mattered. These parties will soon request judicial approval of the settlement and dismissal of the lawsuit without any findings of wrongdoing and liability. After the settlement is concluded, these parties intend to move forward in the spirit of respect and reconciliation.”
This was the apparent culmination of Smith et al v. City of Greensboro et al, the Federal Civil Rights lawsuit filed in the Middle District of North Carolina on April 10, 2019.
Shortly after midnight on September 8, 2018, the third evening of that year’s North Carolina Folk Festival, Marcus Smith, suffering from a diagnosed mental illness, approached a group of Greensboro Police Officers and asked to be taken to the hospital.
They did, after hogtying the 38-year-old Black man facedown on Church Street until they noticed he’d stopped breathing. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The city’s initial press releases stated that Smith collapsed, with no mention of being hogtied. Under deposition last year, Vaughn, former GPD Chief Wayne Scott, and current chief Brian James all stated that they did not consider the fatal restraint a “significant” detail that belonged on the initial press releases. In November 2018, Vaughan called the first press release “a lie,” but would later walk back that statement.
Named in Mary and George Smith’s suit were the City of Greensboro; GPD officers Lee Andrews, Jordan Bailey, Christopher Bradshaw, Robert Duncan, Alfred Lewis, Michael Montalvo, Justin Payne, and Douglas Strader; and EMTs Ashley Abbott and Dylan Alling. None were disciplined for the incident. Strader was fired from the GPD for an unrelated offense and later hired by the Graham police department. Andrews resigned in 2019, and Montalvo retired in 2020.
On the same evening the settlement was announced, plaintiff attorneys Flint Taylor and Ben Elson of the People’s Law Office of Chicago and Graham Holt of Greensboro issued the same statement, but with this preface:
“As a result of much blood, sweat, and tears by the Marcus Smith family, community activists, and the Smith legal team, the Greensboro City Council voted last evening to settle the Marcus Deon Smith case by releasing the following joint statement.”
Their announcement of the joint statement had the following coda:
“While the details of the agreement are still confidential, we on the legal team and on behalf of the Smith family want to thank the activists of Greensboro and all those of goodwill in the Greensboro community for standing shoulder to shoulder with us in this long struggle for transparency and justice in the Marcus Deon Smith case. We are gratified that this agreement will honor Marcus’s deep love for his children and that the City of Greensboro will formally recognize that Marcus Deon Smith’s life matters.”
After reading the joint statement aloud at the council meeting, Watts stated, “it is my expectation that this process of drafting a longform settlement and getting the necessary approvals will take some time.” He told the mayor and council “further comment regarding the facts and circumstances or the settlement would be inappropriate.”
The next day, Mary Smith messaged YES! Weekly that “My broken heart would rather have Marcus back than any settlement. We all would,” she continued. “But the Smith family can hardly find the words to express how much we appreciate the love and the people in Greensboro.” Smith also thanked “our attorneys, organizers and advocates like Hester Petty, Rev. Nelson Johnson, and the Beloved Community Center, the Working Class & Houseless Organizing Alliance, Greensboro Justice Coalition, and so many good folks I can’t mention them all.”
She concluded by thanking “the homeless community that loved Marcus so much and appreciated what he did for them, from haircuts to giving them socks, and the folks who worked with him and them at the Interactive Resource Center. I love you all, and so does my husband George and our children.”
“City officials made the Smith family, our community organizers, and lawyers fight for 3 long years and I hope that everyone gets to rest and heal now,” said Cherizar Crippen, of Black Lives Matter Greensboro and Southerners on New Ground. “But I’m worried that it won’t last long in a city where justice is more of a hashtag than a reality. Sending all my love to the Smith family. I’m glad there were consequences for what they did to your kin.”
Crippen praised the settlement, but said, “it should not be mistaken for justice.”
“Every single person who aided in the miscarriage of justice for Marcus Smith has been allowed to avoid accountability for their actions leading up to and following his murder at the hands of GPD,” continued Crippen in a Facebook message to YES! Weekly. “GPD and city officials worked diligently to cover up this murder. All of them were allowed to retire, resign, stay with GPD or go to another police department. They even get to run for elected office again. So, what’s preventing this from happening to someone else? This isn’t a fluke, it’s a pattern.”
Eric Robert, who is challenging Vaughan and Justin Outling in the upcoming mayoral election, condemned council for announcing and then tabling an independent investigation into Smith’s death. “It should have taken place and council should have voted for unanimously! Good human beings would not have put a grieving and already traumatized family through hell by litigating the inexcusable.”
Robert also criticized Watts.
“The city attorney has been exercising poor judgment as he keeps on giving bad counsel, but, as he stated in a recent email to me, ‘I am the City’s lawyer and I am not obligated to provide testimony or information about the actions of my client.’ What if Marcus Smith had been a member of his family?”
“This money won’t bring Marcus Smith back,” said Cecile “CC” Crawford, who is running to unseat Goldie Wells as the District 2 Representative. “But his family deserved to have recognition that his life had value. I hope this brings Mary Smith and her family, at least some small amount of peace. Council may not be able to speak on the case, but we all need to speak about the need for transparency from our elected leaders.”
Franca Jalloh, who is running for an At-Large seat on the council, agreed.
“A city that cares for its citizens cannot do so by criminalizing mental health challenges and addiction. Marcus Smith paid the ultimate price for struggling in ways that many decent people struggle. Sadly, this case is not an anomaly. Reaching a settlement of this size will not bring Marcus Smith back to his family, but it does send a much-needed statement of accountability to our city. I hope to see more examples of such accountability, and will continue to work hard as a leader in this city so that we have less need for such a decision.”
