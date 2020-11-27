GREENSBORO, NC (November 25, 2020) – On 11.25.2020 at 11:44 p.m. police responded to the KFC on 2340 Randleman Road reference a stabbing.
Responding officers located a stabbing victim in stable condition who was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment. The assault occurred at the Tacos El Jarocho Mexican Grill on 2344 Randleman Road.
The suspect was described as a Hispanic male, 5’05, slim build with a mustache wearing a red jacket, baggy pants and boots.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.