MUSE Winston-Salem to host a free virtual story slam Thursday

The Willingham Story Slam @ MUSE Winston-Salem” will host a virtual storytelling event on Thursday, May 20, 2021, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., with the theme “The Mamas and the Papas.”
The Willingham Story Slam @ MUSE Winston-Salem is a partnership between the Willingham Theater in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center and MUSE Winston-Salem.
Guests are invited to tell their best stories about family joy, hilarity, love, loss, you name it. This month’s featured storyteller is Donovan Livingston, an award-winning educator, hip-hop artist, spoken word poet, and public speaker—and a new father with lots to share on this month’s theme!
In 2016, Livingston’s Harvard Graduate School of Education convocation address, Lift Off, went viral, reaching over thirteen million views. It was published as a book in 2017. He’s earned degrees from UNC-Chapel Hill, Teachers College at Columbia University, and the Harvard Graduate School of Education. He recently earned a Ph.D. in Educational Leadership & Cultural Foundations at UNC-Greensboro. His research explores the ways in which college students use hip-hop—more specifically, its lyrical and poetic aesthetics—to construct meaning, negotiate (often contested) identities, navigate campus life, create community, and develop a sense of critical consciousness. He continues his work at Wake Forest University as the Assistant Dean in the Office of University Collaborations, Lecturer in the Department of Education, and Staff Affiliate of the Program for Leadership and Character.
The evening will be emceed by Larry Barron, aka LB the Poet, award-winning poet, host, and author.
We welcome local storytellers, novice or experienced, to join our special guests and interpret the prompt “The Mamas and the Papas.” Storytellers have five minutes, and stories must be true to the teller’s best recollection. We will choose eight to 10 individuals to share their true, relatable stories with our audience as they root for each storyteller. Advanced registration for this free community event will be required for storytellers and observers. Donations are welcome.
Further details are available at: www.eventbrite.com/e/willingham-story-slam-muse-winston-salem-the-mamas-and-thepapas-tickets-152021742123.
