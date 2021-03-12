The Winston-Salem Police Department received an “Unknown Trouble” call indicating that a passerby had located a deceased person on the side of the roadway in the 4000 block of High Point Rd.
Officers immediately responded to the area to investigate and discovered the victim lying on the side of the roadway as reported. Emergency Medical Services personnel responded and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.
Members of the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division responded and assumed investigative responsibility for this incident. The decedent has been identified as twenty-eight year old Maria Del Carmen Cedillo Figueroa. The next of kin have been notified.
The preliminary investigative findings indicate that foul play is likely involved in this incident. The investigation remains active and no further information will be released at this time.
Update March 10, 2021:
Detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division continue to investigate this matter. The original Press Release in this matter was listed as a “Death Investigation,” however, subsequent to the original investigation; an autopsy was conducted by the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s office at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The death of Ms. Figueroa was caused by multiple gunshot wounds and her death was classified as a homicide.
On today’s date, authorities arrested and charged twenty-six-year-old (26), David Mejia Luna with Murder. Also arrested and charged is, thirty-eight-year-old (38) Andres Mejia Arellanes. Ms. Figueroa and Mr. Luna were previously in a dating relationship and Mr. Luna and Mr. Arellanes are cousins.
No other information about this investigation will be released at this time.
The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.
