Since 6/25/20, High Point Police have responded to approximately 14 calls involving assaults and vandalisms with offenders using paint ball guns. All of these calls for service have involved groups of individuals driving around in a vehicle and shooting at a pedestrian, other vehicles or houses. These cases are alarming due to the reckless manner in which these acts have been committed combined with the fear many of the victims have described while being assaulted.
On 6/28/20, a pedestrian at 2010 S. Main St. was shot approximately 17 times at close range by offenders firing paint ball guns. The paint balls strikes caused significant injury to the victim that broke the skin, resulted in heavy bleeding and required EMS response for treatment. The victim did not require hospitalization. The victim was able to provide a good suspect vehicle description. Officers were able to locate security camera footage that captured images of two suspect vehicles traveling together that committed this assault. A lookout was broadcast for these vehicles and proactive officers located both cars a few hours later at 605 Grayson St. One subject, Daniel Gelzer (B/M/20), was arrested and charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Three paintball guns were recovered from the vehicles. Alarmingly, an AR-15 rifle was also recovered from one of the vehicles. High Point Police Detectives are working to identify other suspects in this case. No other arrests have been made at this time. (2020-18561 and 2020-18566).
On 6/30/20, Officers made contact with two victims whose vehicle had just been shot with paint balls at University and Kearns. The victims were able to give a good suspect vehicle description along with a good description of the shooter. The victims were able to obtain a license plate number for the suspect vehicle. A lookout was broadcast for this vehicle. The suspect vehicle was located at 220 N. Centennial St. minutes later by an officer. Contact was made with 3 vehicle occupants. Paintball guns and ammo were observed inside the vehicle upon the officers’ initial approach. One of the vehicle passengers matched the suspect description provided by the victims. Cory D. Williams (B/M/19 ) and Tiquan L. Brooks (B/M/20) were both arrested and charged with Simple Assault and Assault by Pointing a Gun. Both were taken before the Magistrate and given a $2000.00 unsecured bond. The third vehicle occupant (B/M/17) will be charged on a Juvenile Petition. He was released at the scene to a relative. It should be noted, both victims in this case stated that they thought the offender was aiming and shooting a real gun at them when the incident occurred. It was not until the paintballs impacted the front windshield of the vehicle did they realize it was a paintball weapon.
On 6/30/20, a victim reported that his vehicle was shot near the intersection of Forrest and Woodrow. The victim advised a vehicle pulled up beside his car and pointed a gun at him and started shooting. The victim thought the weapon was a real gun and sped away in an attempt to avoid being struck by gunfire. The victim subsequently wrecked his vehicle into a telephone pole while trying to flee. The victim was not injured in the crash. It was not until he exited his car and saw it covered with paint that he realized the offenders where shooting a paintball gun at him. The suspect vehicle was described as a white SUV with a truck style bed. This suspect vehicle has not been located yet.
High Point Police Department Detectives are continuing to investigate these cases and trying to identify suspect vehicles and offenders. When identified, the appropriate charges will be brought. Detectives have been forwarded social media posts that contained videos of several paintball shootings. These videos show incidents taking place in high traffic areas with numerous uninvolved people and vehicles in the line of fire. These acts are committed without any regard for public safety along with careless and reckless driving. The paintball guns recovered thus far, along with those observed in the videos, closely resemble an AR-15 style rifle. Unless the hopper, that contains the actual paintballs, can be seen, these paintball guns may be mistaken for real guns. Once again, it should be noted that an actual AR-15 rifle was recovered in one of the cases outlined above.
The public is urged to the call the High Point Police Department at 336-883-3224 if they observe any type of this activity occurring. Be a good witness but avoid any involvement.
