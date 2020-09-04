Nelson Barnett (22 years old), Malik Barnett (24 years old), and Jackie Mitchell (24 years old) are all facing charges of Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Kidnapping, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery. Malik Barnett was also charged with Possession of a Firearm. Police report the Fayetteville, NC residents were charged as a results of their participation in the robbery of a Verizon Store in Lexington.
Sheriff Danny H. Rogers reports the multi-agency incident occurred on 09/03/2020 at approximately 8:25 p.m.
This incident began, when an officer with the Thomasville Police Department pursued a vehicle involved in an armed robbery into Guilford County. The vehicle was occupied by multiple suspects from this armed robbery. The armed robbery actually occurred at the Verizon Store located at 260 Lowe’s Blvd. in Lexington.
The Lexington Police Department was still investigating the robbery, when the Thomasville Police Officer located the suspect vehicle and pursued after it. The pursuit continued into Guilford County and went through High Point City. Deputies with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office were able to intercept the pursuit on I-85 at S. Elm-Eugene St.
The deputies engaged in the pursuit to assist the Thomasville Police Officer. The pursuit travelled northbound on I-85, turned around at the Alamance Church Rd. exit, and began travelling southbound on I-85. The suspect vehicle spun out at the interchange with U. S. Hwy. 421 and crashed at approximately 8:32 p.m. The suspects fled on foot into a nearby wooded area.
Law enforcement officers from several agencies assisted in establishing a perimeter. Sworn officers from the High Point Police Department, the N.C. State Highway Patrol, the Greensboro Police Department and the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office were involved in securing the area in an effort to apprehend the suspects, who fled from the vehicle.
An exhaustive search was conducted in the wooded area encompassed by U. S. Hwy. 421, I-85 South, Pleasant Garden Rd. and Blumenthal Rd. Law enforcement canine units from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and the High Point Police Department were utilized to comb this large wooded area. At approximately 12:30 a.m. the last of three suspects was located and apprehended.
Sheriff Rogers would like to commend all officers, who were involved in the apprehension of these suspects. He would like to acknowledge the collaborative effort displayed by officers from the Lexington Police Department, the Thomasville Police Department, the N. C. State Highway Patrol, the High Point Police Department, the Greensboro Police Department, and the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. During the search for and apprehension of these suspects no officers were injured, and only minor injuries occurred to one of the suspects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.