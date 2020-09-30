GREENSBORO, NC – September 30, 2020 – Continuing the recently launched “Move To The Polls” initiative, Greensboro Transit Agency has designated its two Greensboro transit facilities as public voter registration sites. The GTA customer service area at the historic J. Douglas Galyon Depot will offer printed registration forms that riders can complete on site or take for later completion. Customer service agents and volunteers will receive completed forms for delivery to Guilford County Board of Elections. The GTA Administrative Offices at 223 W. Meadowview Road has forms for the public as well. Both locations will collect registration forms up to the North Carolina regular voter registration deadline of Fri., Oct. 9.
Move To The Polls is a new initiative to support voter awareness and ensure transportation barriers are eliminated for registered and new voters in Greensboro. The initiative also offers a non-partisan voter access guide providing important election dates and resources to ensure voters are equipped with factual and timely information obtained from both Guilford County and North Carolina Board of Elections. By visiting the “Election Station” webpage at rideGTA.com, voters will find access to resources identifying early and Election Day voting locations and links to verify their voter registration status.
Move To The Polls is provided as a public service by GTA and the City of Greensboro along with the following community partners: Advance Carolina, African American Network - City of Greensboro Employee Resource Group, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. - Beta Iota Omega Chapter, Equation Church, Greensboro Public Library, Guilford County Democratic Party, Guilford County Republican Party, Guilford For All, High Point Transit System, National Forum for Black Public Administrators - Triad Chapter, Social Justice Advocacy Ministry of St. James Presbyterian Church, U.S.A. and You Can Vote. Additional information and resources are available at rideGTA.com
The Greensboro Department of Transportation (GDOT) seeks to increase public safety and mobility through the effective planning and delivery of transportation services and operation of municipal transit. For more information about GDOT, contact us at (336) 373-GDOT (4368) or visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/gdot
